Extreme : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for February:

• JMP Securities Technology Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

9:30 a.m. PST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the JMP Securities Conference will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

