Extreme : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

02/12/2020 | 07:06am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for February:

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

 •

JMP Securities Technology Conference


Rémi Thomas, CFO


San Francisco, CA


Tuesday, February 25, 2020


9:30 a.m. PST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day  

A live webcast from the JMP Securities Conference will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:


Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Christi Nicolacopoulos

Director, External Communications

Extreme Networks

603-952-5005

cnicolacopoulos@extremenetworks.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-announces-upcoming-financial-conference-schedule-301003317.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
