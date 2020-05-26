Extreme : Leads Transition to 'New Normal' Working Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation efforts for organizations everywhere, driving rapid adoption of new cloud technologies to support remote working and online learning. In response, Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, has launched a #NewNormal initiative to help all of its customers adapt to the transition. The #NewNormal initiative is a comprehensive program that provides information and industry insights to help companies survive and thrive leveraging the industry's only 4th generation cloud management platform.

ExtremeCloud IQ™ is a machine learning and AI- driven cloud management solution, built on a 4th generation cloud platform. Integrated with Extreme's end-to-end enterprise networking technology, it assists in collecting data to build, secure, and maintain agile and distributed work environments. For organizations bringing employees back to work and students back to school, ExtremeCloud IQ helps ensure safe mobility on campus with IoT and robotics connectivity and visibility, as well as support for occupancy management and contact tracing applications.

Use Cases:

Facilitating Agile Work Environments – For organizations needing to connect, secure, and manage remote network sites or remote workers, or enable distance learning, ExtremeCloud IQ can be deployed to manage Extreme's curated Portable Branch Kits (PBK) and Bring Your Office Home Kits (BYOH). ExtremeCloud IQ offers analytics and tools to proactively monitor and optimize network health across every part of an organization, whether it be a fixed or temporary location, or over a wired or wireless network. As people return to work and school, the flexible and portable ExtremeCloud IQ application allows IT administrators to adjust to changing user, device, and data requirements.

– For organizations needing to connect, secure, and manage remote network sites or remote workers, or enable distance learning, ExtremeCloud IQ can be deployed to manage Extreme's curated Portable Branch Kits (PBK) and Bring Your Office Home Kits (BYOH). ExtremeCloud IQ offers analytics and tools to proactively monitor and optimize network health across every part of an organization, whether it be a fixed or temporary location, or over a wired or wireless network. As people return to work and school, the flexible and portable ExtremeCloud IQ application allows IT administrators to adjust to changing user, device, and data requirements. Occupancy Management – For facilities, human resources, and legal teams tasked with reducing risk reduction via safe social distancing, ExtremeCloud IQ integrates with Extreme network solutions and third-party technologies to provide real-time and historical presence analytics, location monitoring, and building monitoring, as well as real-time location services and in-door positioning. The collected data allows third-party applications to alert on excessive levels of congregation, volume of traffic over time, no-go zones, violations of directional flows, or other parameters, including notifying staff when an area requires additional sterilization after prolonged or excessive occupancy.

– For facilities, human resources, and legal teams tasked with reducing risk reduction via safe social distancing, ExtremeCloud IQ integrates with Extreme network solutions and third-party technologies to provide real-time and historical presence analytics, location monitoring, and building monitoring, as well as real-time location services and in-door positioning. The collected data allows third-party applications to alert on excessive levels of congregation, volume of traffic over time, no-go zones, violations of directional flows, or other parameters, including notifying staff when an area requires additional sterilization after prolonged or excessive occupancy. IoT Monitoring and Robotics Automation – For organizations needing a high-level of visibility and environmental monitoring, Extreme offers secure wired and wireless connectivity and simple, secure device onboarding and management via ExtremeCloud IQ. The application provides complete visibility and management of connected devices that monitor health and safety, without requiring technical staff or staging services. It offers correlation of device location and gathered data, with unlimited data available in July. It also helps to manage remote operations for unmanned manufacturing facilities that are using robotics assistance to minimize staff exposure.

– For organizations needing a high-level of visibility and environmental monitoring, Extreme offers secure wired and wireless connectivity and simple, secure device onboarding and management via ExtremeCloud IQ. The application provides complete visibility and management of connected devices that monitor health and safety, without requiring technical staff or staging services. It offers correlation of device location and gathered data, with unlimited data available in July. It also helps to manage remote operations for unmanned manufacturing facilities that are using robotics assistance to minimize staff exposure. Contact Tracing Enablement – The same network that is already providing corporate communication is also continually monitoring, gathering, and recording client activity. With ExtremeWireless™ access points, managed by ExtremeCloud IQ, organizations have complete visibility into their distributed network traffic, providing specific location information and unlimited historical data, starting in July. Administrators can easily track where users connected, where they roamed within the facility, and what other devices were connected in those areas at the same time, and then feed that data to third-party applications that support contact tracing.

Executive Perspectives

Zeus Kerravala, Principal, ZK Research

"Distributed connectivity demands even better centralized management. In a post-COVID world, IT teams in every industry will need more control and better insights than ever before to ensure a secure, enterprise-grade connection for employees, wherever they are located, and cloud applications and management will be required to scale and adapt. Extreme is working closely with customers and partners to implement security measures that help build trust, and to enable an agile and productive workforce wherever employees may be signing in from. Its 4th generation, unified cloud management solution makes it all possible."

Ege Akpinar, CEO, Pointr

"As an expert in indoor location, many employers have asked us to help with safe building re-entry. They want to deploy contact tracing so they don't have to send everyone home when one person tests positive for COVID-19. And they are looking for 'people counting' capabilities so they can monitor for overcrowding. Pointr's WorkSafe application combined with Extreme's reliable in-building connectivity solves these contact tracing and occupancy management problems. Extreme's cloud-driven, end-to-end networking solution delivers a scalable and secure network foundation to support critical health and safety applications like ours."

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

"As we grapple with more data, coming from more places, more connected devices, and more SaaS-based applications, the cloud is becoming fundamental to establishing a new normal. This means organizations need an even better cloud – one that delivers infinite 9s of uptime, dependable and uncorrupted data over an unlimited time span, and the industry's best security. That comes with a 4th generation cloud and Extreme is the only company that has one with its ExtremeCloud IQ platform."

Webinar - Establishing a #NewNormal: Key Considerations for IT Leaders

IT leaders are rapidly preparing their organizations for success in a changed world, transforming operations for better continuity, safety, insights, and control. Join leaders from the University of North Carolina, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Zwarte Cross, and Extreme on Thursday, June 4, at 2pm ET/11am PT for a discussion on approaches and best practices for creating your own IT response. Register here.

Virtual Connect

To protect the health and well-being of our customers, partners, team members, and communities, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, Extreme is also embracing a new normal. Our Extreme Connect Europe 2020 conference, which was scheduled for September 14-17 in Berlin, is going virtual! More details to follow in the weeks to come. In the meantime, please save the date for our live Extreme Connect 2021 conferences in Nashville (June) and Berlin (September).

Additional Resources

Extreme Lending Enablement and Assistance Program (LEAP) Page

Rethinking the Network in a Post Pandemic Era Whitepaper

Enabling the New Normal Solution Brief

Using Cloud-Driven Technology to Establish a New Normal Whitepaper

How Cloud-Driven Networking Makes Buildings COVID-19 Resistant Blog

Businesses and Schools Have Begun Transition to the New Normal Blog

A #NewNormal in Networking Blog

Extreme Networks IoT Security Survey Results Report

Connect with Extreme via Twitter,LinkedIn, Facebook,YouTube,and Instagram

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, ExtremeCloud and ExtremeWireless are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-leads-transition-to-new-normal-working-environments-301065052.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.