Extreme : Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for Second Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) announced today it is positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, published on September 24, 2019, authored by Bill Menezes, Christian Canales, et al. This is the second consecutive year Extreme has been positioned as a Leader in this annual research report.

According to Gartner, "A vendor in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its access layer product family. Leaders will have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating access layer applications, as well as global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

Prior to being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the second consecutive year in 2019, Extreme Networks was recognized in this report for three consecutive years.

Since the last report published in 2018, Extreme acquired Aerohive Networks, adding critical cloud management and edge capabilities, including cloud-managed Wi-Fi and SD-WAN solutions, to Extreme's portfolio of end-to-end, edge to cloud software-driven networking products. This marked the fourth in a series of acquisitions since 2016 to expand Extreme's solutions portfolios. Extreme also launched Extreme Elements, a combination of software, hardware and services that can be mixed and matched to create customized solutions for enterprises that elevate end-user experiences in every industry.

Executive Perspectives

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"At Extreme, we see the network not as a utility – but as a business driver and a source for innovation. We're continuously investing in our edge-to-cloud wired and wireless solutions portfolio to help our customers and partners drive competitive advantage and advance their digital transformation efforts – and view the third-generation cloud platform we acquired from Aerohive to be a game changer. We're honored to be named a Leader by Gartner in the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure market once again, and we believe our technical vision, robust portfolio, and strong customer and partner relationships will ensure we remain leaders in this space for years to come."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

