Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Extreme Networks, Inc    EXTR

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC

(EXTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Extreme : Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for Second Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:22am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) announced today it is positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, published on September 24, 2019, authored by Bill Menezes, Christian Canales, et al. This is the second consecutive year Extreme has been positioned as a Leader in this annual research report.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

According to Gartner, "A vendor in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its access layer product family. Leaders will have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating access layer applications, as well as global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

Prior to being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the second consecutive year in 2019, Extreme Networks was recognized in this report for three consecutive years.

Since the last report published in 2018, Extreme acquired Aerohive Networks, adding critical cloud management and edge capabilities, including cloud-managed Wi-Fi and SD-WAN solutions, to Extreme's portfolio of end-to-end, edge to cloud software-driven networking products. This marked the fourth in a series of acquisitions since 2016 to expand Extreme's solutions portfolios. Extreme also launched Extreme Elements, a combination of software, hardware and services that can be mixed and matched to create customized solutions for enterprises that elevate end-user experiences in every industry.

Executive Perspectives
Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.
"At Extreme, we see the network not as a utility – but as a business driver and a source for innovation. We're continuously investing in our edge-to-cloud wired and wireless solutions portfolio to help our customers and partners drive competitive advantage and advance their digital transformation efforts – and view the third-generation cloud platform we acquired from Aerohive to be a game changer. We're honored to be named a Leader by Gartner in the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure market once again, and we believe our technical vision, robust portfolio, and strong customer and partner relationships will ensure we remain leaders in this space for years to come."

Additional Resources

Disclaimers
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-named-a-leader-in-2019-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-wired-and-wireless-lan-access-infrastructure-for-second-consecutive-year-300926953.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXTREME NETWORKS, INC
11:22aEXTREME : Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless L..
PR
09/24EXTREME : West Texas A&M Selects Extreme Networks' Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Provide D..
PR
09/20EXTREME : Stakes Leadership Position with Increased Momentum in Red-Hot Esports ..
AQ
09/18EXTREME : Stakes Leadership Position with Increased Momentum in Red-Hot Esports ..
PR
09/10EXTREME : Professional Soccer Teams Houston Dynamo and Dash Invest in Extreme Ne..
PR
09/09EXTREME : Wi-Fi Usage at New England Patriots Home Opener Breaks Industry Record..
PR
09/09EXTREME : Named Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to the National Football Leagu..
AQ
09/05EXTREME : Named Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to the National Football Leagu..
PR
08/29EXTREME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/27EXTREME : Booming Esports Market Has More Than 70% of Schools Considering an Esp..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group