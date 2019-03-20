Extreme Network : ' Katy Motiey Wins Bay Area Corporate Counsel Lifetime Achievement Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced Katy Motiey, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, has received this year's Bay Area Corporate Counsel Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and the San Francisco Business Times. Winners were announced in a ceremony last night at the Westin San Francisco Airport in Millbrae, California.

The annual awards honor the dedicated lawyers who keep the business world running but who rarely get public acknowledgement. Winners are selected by a panel of independent judges. Lifetime Achievement awards recognize attorneys who have practiced for 20 years or more and have shown great leadership inside and outside of their organization; given generously of their time and talents to the legal community; and served the broader community through pro bono work and/or community outreach initiatives.

Katy has more than 25 years of global legal and employment law experience encompassing corporate governance, mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, debt restructuring, human resources management, commercial contract negotiation and licensing, patent and trademark portfolio management, IP litigation and IPO process guidance. Before joining Extreme as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, she held General Counsel and Corporate Secretary positions at Spansion, Magellan Navigation/Ashtech, Maple Optical Systems and Alta Vista. Katy holds a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Georgetown University.

Katy has been a staunch advocate for gender parity and empowerment of women throughout her career. She was one of the initiators of the Extreme Networks International Women's Council, an international Extreme internal committee dedicated to the empowerment of women through various initiatives, including increasing the number of female managers; increasing the number of female employees in STEM positions; enlisting women in a mentorship program; and educating managers on these and related topics. Outside of work, Katy contributes to the community by serving as a role model for women in technology law, speaking at conferences, volunteering her time to mentor, and giving presentations to attorneys and law firms in the local community. An Iranian immigrant herself, she is also a vocal advocate for the rights of immigrants.

"Katy Motiey is an accomplished and highly valued member of our leadership team. She has made significant contributions as a key advisor on business and legal strategy and was instrumental in helping Extreme through three transformative M&A transactions over a 12-month period. Beyond this, she is a strong advocate for gender parity and empowerment, working inside and outside of the company to grow the next generation of women leaders. I speak for all of Extreme in thanking Katy for her inspirational leadership and congratulating her for winning this well-deserved lifetime achievement award." - Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with Extreme via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-katy-motiey-wins-bay-area-corporate-counsel-lifetime-achievement-award-300815181.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.