Extreme : Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking, announced today that it has been named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking. The company received a high 4.7 out of 5 rating among customers across many different verticals. Gartner defines Data Center Networking vendors as those providing hardware and/or software solutions that deliver connectivity primarily within enterprise data centers. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

Extreme data center solutions, including ExtremeSwitching™, Extreme Fabric Automation, and Extreme Management Center™ software, deliver the automation, visibility, and flexibility needed to make digital transformation a reality. End users cited Extreme's commitment to customer success, responsive and hands-on support, and comprehensive and mature capabilities as key reasons for choosing Extreme.

Here is a sampling of what Extreme Networks customers are saying:

"Extreme switching has been a perfect fit for our network. The products are dependable and allow for large scale ease of management. Their portfolio of switches fits many of our different needs from the core to the edge. Extreme has always maintained excellent product and support for us." - IT Manager, Education

"Extreme makes every customer feel like the most important customer. They go that extra mile to constantly check in and make sure you have what you need to be successful." - Director of Technology, Services

"I have worked with the legacy Nortel/Avaya switching lines for a long time and have been very happy to see these grow and integrate under Extreme. The fabric technologies provide a unique way to do things that stretches across campus, WAN, and data center treating them as one unit instead of multiple environments to be glued together." - Technical Engineering Specialist, Healthcare

"The solution is comprehensive and mature, allowing our organization to achieve a secure and easy to manage networking infrastructure. Insight provided into our network allows for faster troubleshooting and better planning and decision making when it comes to re-design and expansion of our existing infrastructure. " - IT Systems Analyst, Education

"Great customer service, quick and friendly support without having to wait for a call back. The sales team is willing to sit down and help with every aspect of deployment. Keeps us up to date with training and updates. " - Network Administrator, Government

This is the second consecutive year Extreme Networks has been recognized by its customers as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking.

Executive Perspectives

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"To us, this ranking validates Extreme's leadership in the data center market and our ability to drive digital transformation at enterprises across all industries. Our customers are at the center of everything we do at Extreme. They inform our product development, pull us into new markets, and challenge us to grow and innovate. Being recognized by end users is the greatest recognition we can ask for."

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

