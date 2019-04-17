Log in
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC

(EXTR)
  Report  
Extreme : Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 before regular market trading on Wednesday, May 01, 2019, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

The details for the webcast are:

When:


Wednesday, May 1 at 8:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 a.m. PDT). 




Where:


http://investor.extremenetworks.com/




How:


Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.




Dial in:


Toll Free:  1-(877) 303-9826 or international: 1-(224) 357-2194



Encore Recording:  1-(855) 859-2056 or international 1-(404) 537-3406



Conference ID: 7669229



A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

About Extreme Networks 
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:


Stan Kovler

Executive Director, Investor Relations and
Strategic Development

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050 ext. 402

extreme@tpg-ir.com

 


View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-schedules-third-quarter-fiscal-2019-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-300833387.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
