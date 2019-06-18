Extreme : to Showcase the Classroom of the Future at ISTE 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced it will showcase its advanced networking solutions in booth #1116 at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2019 Conference, to be held June 23-26, 2019 in Philadelphia. Demonstrations will show how Extreme Elements™ — software, hardware, and services that are the building blocks of an autonomous network — can be combined to create purpose-built networks that solve educational challenges and improve learning outcomes for students in K-12 and college.

Extreme will share solutions designs using Extreme Elements and third-party applications that show schools how to ensure digital citizenship and student safety, flawlessly execute high-stakes online testing, blend online learning with the on-campus experience, deliver personalized education programs, and support STEM and robotics labs where students are immersed in new kinds of learning.

Extreme will also share best practices for building digital eSports arenas, as more schools and colleges look for ways to build competition-ready eSports programs as part of their athletic and academic offerings. Extreme's channel partner, CDW, will host an eSports demonstration leveraging ExtremeSwitching™ technology at booth #2722.

Demonstrations will showcase:

Simplified Network Management for BYOD and IoT: School networks must be able to support an influx of new BYOD and IoT devices as schools expand their digital initiatives. With Extreme Management Center™ and ExtremeAnalytics™ software, IT leaders gain a 360-degree view of the network, helping them understand which devices and applications are running on the school's network, and who is using them, so they can quickly detect anomalies and optimize performance. For schools with limited IT staff, Extreme will show how ExtremeCloud™, a scalable cloud-based network management solution available as a subscription service, can provide granular visibility into all users and applications across distributed locations.

High-Density Wi-Fi: ExtremeMobility™ access points and ExtremeSwitching technology provide schools an unparalleled, high-density Wi-Fi network and supporting infrastructure to meet rising bandwidth demands associated with digital learning programs.

AI-Powered Networking: Leveraging ExtremeAI™ for Smart OmniEdge, teams can automatically monitor critical radio frequency and network parameters to optimize the network and make proactive recommendations to IT. This demo will show how AI plays a key role in network diagnostics, allowing staff to quickly identify, troubleshoot, and address network deviations.

Fabric-Based Campus Automation: Extreme Fabric Connect™ delivers a simplified, agile and resilient infrastructure that makes network configuration and deployment of new services faster and easier. The demo will show how IT teams can automate campus networks, phase out legacy technologies gradually, and eliminate time-consuming, manual network provisioning, freeing up time to focus on more forward-looking digital initiatives.

Our networks are deployed at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 campuses worldwide, enabling emerging styles of technology-driven teaching including online testing, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and flipped classroom. Our education specialists are available to help districts with a range of topics – from technical queries to financing. We are available to help navigate the E-rate process, and offer flexible funding through our Extreme Campus Service Agreement to qualified school systems.

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success.

