Exxe Group Adds Non-Fiat Alt-Asset Investors App and Club

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc (OTC: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, fintech, artificial intelligence, media and financial services is pleased to announce that it has become a leading investor in yet another investor base community. The acquisition is a member-only global Investors Club (“IC”). Founded in 2014, the digital and live events Investor Club established its reputation with VC’s, Angels, Family Offices, CEO’s, Influencers and Early Adopters.



Transaction Details: Private Investors Club will be acquired by Exxe’s VIP subsidiary through an acquisition vehicle and will be structured through a combination of private equity funding, debt, and limited personal guarantees to limit investors’ liability exposure and maximize shareholder value. Exxe Group will become a leading investor in the asset valued at $8,000,000.

Value proposition: The newly acquired Private Investor Club adds significant value to Exxe Group by bringing established alternative investors in new classes of assets. Exxe’s fintech subsidiaries already provide multiple solutions related to storage, digitization, advisory and technology on tokenization of assets. Exxe’s strategy assumes utilization of tokenization tools to maximize investors’ current portfolio value. The Private Investor Club is well versed in digital currencies. The community has not only NON FIAT currency capital flow that can be utilized to support Exxe’s assets in the future but also prominent well renowned tokenization thought leaders as members of the community. The best preselected deal flow from around the world aims to disrupt industries through innovative technologies. Headquartered in the New York community, it has physical hubs in Singapore, HongKong, Tel Aviv, London. Exxe management believes that some of the values include digital/physical one-stop solution for High Net Worth (HNW) services, facility of getting deals done, social club, access to alt-investment capital, vetted deals flow, social network, global concierge and international offices are just some of the values new deal brings to Exxe Group.

The Deal’s Benefit to The Exxe Group

Increased community membership and investor base: One of Exxe’s aspirations is to create a marketplace ecosystem of the future and the cornerstone commodity of such marketplace are market participants who by actively engaging in an ever growing community bringing diversified projects as well as spending power within the community.

Revenue increase with consumers spending through highly scalable and well-defined products tested within events digital app environment service that can be made available to existing VIP members. In addition, corporate sponsorship can be expanded with our B2B AI.

Real Estate/Locations: Expansion of well-established physical representative offices and locations for events and sources of membership increases in local market. Exxe’s Real Estate programs will benefit as events can be conducted at the locations of Exxe’s Hotel Group Division that is planned to be finalized this summer.

Exxe’s Tech Division: Our existing tech assets improve performance in B2B through Artificial Intelligence. Management believes the community benefits through improved access to deal flow and visibility in Investor community. High tech app synergistic with our VIP app has cross functionality values. Cutting edge tech media platform expands functionality of existing VIPtech.

Exxe’s Financial Services: Access to capital and new investor community achieved by adding membership and loyal fan base that consist of High Net Worth groups with high disposable income, existing platform provides tools to syndicate investments.

Alt-Assets Swiss digital/commodities storage has synergies with existing investor tools which are fully integrated for private equity, VC and alt assets transactions. Our digital Swiss storage tools will be evaluated from the standpoint of high standards of regulatory compliance.

Exxe/IC Management-Consulting & VC platform: The club has a set of tools and resources to accelerate business growth within alt assets startup community. In addition to capital,, the club provides vetted access to business acceleration resources, advisory and management consulting services that can be added to our existing holdings.

Exxe’s Entertainment & Media: Eighteen live investor summits added to VIP product mix.

Exxe CEO, Dr. Nazmiev, Phd commented on the new deal, “After an exhausting week full of meetings around the globe, we are now taking time to share with shareholders the progress we have successfully achieved. The acquisition of the Investor Club is the first deal in the pipeline of Press Releases that will detail our accomplishments. We have been successfully increasing the value of the holding by implementing multiple roll ups within our vision of connected spaces and communities. Exxe/VIP/Investor Club alliance is another perfect match of our unique digital tech/community segment adding yet another outstanding asset to investors.”

About Exxe Group: Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com