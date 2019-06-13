Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Exxe Group Inc    AXXA

EXXE GROUP INC

(AXXA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exxe Group Adds Non-Fiat Alt-Asset Investors App and Club

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc (OTC: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, fintech, artificial intelligence, media and financial services is pleased to announce that it has become a leading investor in yet another investor base community. The acquisition is a member-only global Investors Club (“IC”). Founded in 2014, the digital and live events Investor Club established its reputation with VC’s, Angels, Family Offices, CEO’s, Influencers and Early Adopters.

Transaction Details: Private Investors Club will be acquired by Exxe’s VIP subsidiary through an acquisition vehicle and will be structured through a combination of private equity funding, debt, and limited personal guarantees to limit investors’ liability exposure and maximize shareholder value. Exxe Group will become a leading investor in the asset valued at $8,000,000.

Value proposition: The newly acquired Private Investor Club adds significant value to Exxe Group by bringing established alternative investors in new classes of assets. Exxe’s fintech subsidiaries already provide multiple solutions related to storage, digitization, advisory and technology on tokenization of assets. Exxe’s strategy assumes utilization of tokenization tools to maximize investors’ current portfolio value.  The Private Investor Club is well versed in digital currencies.  The community has not only NON FIAT currency capital flow that can be utilized to support Exxe’s assets in the future but also prominent well renowned tokenization thought leaders as members of the community. The best preselected deal flow from around the world aims to disrupt industries through innovative technologies. Headquartered in the New York community, it has physical hubs in Singapore, HongKong, Tel Aviv, London.  Exxe management believes that some of the values include digital/physical one-stop solution for High Net Worth (HNW) services, facility of getting deals done, social club, access to alt-investment capital, vetted deals flow, social network, global concierge and international offices are just some of the values new deal brings to Exxe Group.

The Deal’s Benefit to The Exxe Group
Increased community membership and investor base: One of Exxe’s aspirations is to create a marketplace ecosystem of the future and the cornerstone commodity of such marketplace are market participants who by actively engaging in an ever growing community bringing diversified projects as well as spending power within the community. 

Revenue increase with consumers spending through highly scalable and well-defined products tested within events digital app environment service that can be made available  to existing VIP members.  In addition, corporate sponsorship can be expanded with our B2B AI.

Real Estate/Locations: Expansion of well-established physical representative offices and locations for events and sources of membership increases in local market. Exxe’s Real Estate programs will benefit as events can be conducted at the locations of Exxe’s Hotel Group Division that is planned to be finalized this summer.

Exxe’s Tech Division: Our existing tech assets improve performance in B2B through Artificial Intelligence. Management believes the community benefits through improved access to deal flow and visibility in Investor community. High tech app synergistic with our VIP app  has cross functionality values. Cutting edge tech media platform expands functionality of existing VIPtech.

Exxe’s Financial Services: Access to capital and new investor community achieved by adding membership and loyal fan base that  consist of High Net Worth groups with high disposable income,  existing platform provides tools to  syndicate investments.

Alt-Assets Swiss digital/commodities storage has synergies with existing investor tools which are fully integrated for private equity, VC and alt assets transactions. Our digital Swiss storage tools will  be evaluated from the standpoint of high standards of  regulatory compliance.

Exxe/IC Management-Consulting & VC platform: The club has a set of tools and resources to accelerate business growth within alt assets startup community. In addition to capital,, the club provides vetted access to business acceleration resources, advisory and management consulting services that can be added to our existing holdings.

Exxe’s Entertainment & Media: Eighteen live investor summits added to VIP product mix.

Exxe CEO, Dr. Nazmiev, Phd commented on the new deal, “After an exhausting week full of meetings around the globe, we are now taking time to share with shareholders the progress we have successfully achieved. The acquisition of the Investor Club is the first deal in the pipeline of Press Releases that will detail our accomplishments. We have been successfully increasing the value of the holding by implementing multiple roll ups within our vision of connected spaces and communities. Exxe/VIP/Investor Club alliance is another perfect match of our unique digital tech/community segment adding yet another outstanding asset to investors.”

About Exxe Group: Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR info@exxegroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXE GROUP INC
03:31pExxe Group Adds Non-Fiat Alt-Asset Investors App and Club
GL
04/26EXXE : Kicks off 2019 with Three New Projects in the area of Environmental Respo..
AQ
04/25Exxe Group Kicks off 2019 with Three New Projects in the area of Environmenta..
GL
03/12Exxe Diversifies into Asian Markets, Film Festivals, and Foreign Content Dist..
GL
03/07RCABS : Exxe Finalizes Contract with VIP Digital Communities and Gains Multiple ..
AQ
03/06Exxe Finalizes Contract with VIP Digital Communities and Gains Multiple Reven..
GL
02/13Exxe Set to Quadruple Revenues in 2019 With Its Entry Into VIP Digital Commun..
GL
02/04RCABS : Exxe's subsidiary boosts revenues increase up to 100% with the newly sig..
AQ
2018RCABS : Exxe Group Announces a new MOU worth 10.2 Million Euro of Properties in ..
AQ
2018RCABS : Exxe Completes 19 Million Deal and Announces Plans for Further Acquisiti..
AQ
More news
Chart EXXE GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Exxe Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Eduard Nazmie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Cataldo Chairman & President
Darla Gullons Director
Vincent Anelle Director
David Evans Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXE GROUP INC50.43%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.47%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.39%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.14%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About