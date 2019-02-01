Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Big Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices

02/01/2019 | 09:40am EST

By Bradley Olson

HOUSTON -- The world's largest Western oil companies shrugged off a plunge in oil prices in the final months of 2018 and posted some of their biggest annual profits in years.

The strong fourth-quarter earnings Friday by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., following similar results by Royal Dutch Shell PLC Thursday, demonstrated that the big oil companies are seeing benefits from a more disciplined strategy focused on returns and profitability over growing production.

The companies have restructured their businesses, sold off assets and positioned themselves to thrive even when crude prices swing up and down wildly.

Global crude prices fell 38% at the end of the fourth quarter, but Exxon still generated $6 billion in net income in the period -- lower than the year before, which was boosted by the U.S. tax overhaul, but still better than analysts had expected. Chevron said net income was $3.7 billion, up 19% from the period a year ago.

Both companies substantially increased U.S. shale production in the booming Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Even with global crude prices averaging about $71 a barrel last year, about a third lower than in 2014, the five biggest companies including Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP PLC and France's Total SA are on track to post combined annual profits of about $84 billion, 13% higher than four years ago, when oil sold for more than $100 a barrel before falling, according to FactSet data.

"These companies have figured out how to operate in this new environment, and they have adjusted well" to lower prices, said Brian Youngberg, an analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis. "The key going forward will be maintaining discipline. This is now a low-growth industry, so you've got to invest well."

Shares of Exxon and Chevron rose in premarket trading Friday.

Production at Exxon rose above 4 million barrels a day of oil and gas for the first time since early 2017. On Thursday, Shell said it nearly doubled profits in 2018 from the previous year, posting net income of about $23 billion.

Exxon recorded a $429 million impairment charge in the quarter. Total revenue and other income rose 8.1% to $72 billion. The company announced Thursday that it would reorganize its drilling and production business into three new companies, effective in April.

Total revenue at Chevron rose 13% to $42 billion, and production of oil and gas rose 7% to the equivalent of 2.93 million barrels a day. Excluding asset sales, the company said it expects production to grow by 4% to 7% in 2019. Chevron also had a $270 million write-off in the quarter.

Allison Prang and Kimberly Chin contributed to this article.

Write to Bradley Olson at Bradley.Olson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.72% 117.59 Delayed Quote.3.88%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.14% 74.86 Delayed Quote.6.01%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.33% 27.185 Delayed Quote.5.55%
WTI 1.11% 54.52 Delayed Quote.19.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 315 B
EBIT 2018 30 790 M
Net income 2018 19 798 M
Debt 2018 34 743 M
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,69
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.01%310 253
BP4.87%138 245
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.44%109 459
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.49%102 573
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.15%51 370
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.29%45 776
