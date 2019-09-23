Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : A look inside our energy future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

Access to reliable, affordable energy has completely transformed how people live, communicate, travel, conduct business, build infrastructure and so much more.

And in the coming decades, even more people will need access to the transformative power of energy.

ExxonMobil's 2019 Outlook for Energy serves as the company's latest analysis on how the world will use energy, in all its forms, through 2040.

As populations grow and gain greater access to energy, living standards around the world will rise. A booming middle class will increase demand for homes, transportation, electricity and consumer goods, as well as the energy to power them all. The challenge is - and will be - satisfying this growing demand while reducing the risks of climate change.

Technology holds the greatest potential for helping society address the dual challenge. Technological advances have significantly improved energy efficiency and helped unlock diverse and abundant sources of energy.

There is no one single solution to this problem. Instead, it will take harnessing a variety of energy sources and technologies that, guided by policies, will help deliver reliable energy around the world.

This year's Outlook has seven key takeaways. Check them out below.

Energy is fundamental for modern life.

In the coming decades, more and more people around the world will live in modern homes, purchase time-saving appliances, open new businesses and require additional transportation options - all of which depend on reliable access to modern and affordable energy. This energy offers millions of people the chance to prosper and improve the quality of their lives.

Global energy demand rises by 20%.

Thanks to emerging energy-efficient technology, OECD countries are expected to reduce their overall demand by around 5% and reduce energy-related CO2 emissions by nearly 25%. In non-OECD (or developing) countries, a combination of growing populations, increased access to modern energy and improved living standards will likely result in greater energy use, driving up overall global demand by 20% by 2040. China and India, two of the world's fastest-growing nations, are likely to contribute around half of that growth.

Almost half of the world's energy is dedicated to industrial activity.

Rising populations and urbanization will also result in the construction of new homes and roads, as well as the production of household appliances. Steel, cement and chemicals are essential in satisfying these needs and today rely on energy-intensive industries. But with new efficient technologies, manufacturers can increase their output while curbing emissions.

Oil and natural gas remain important energy sources and require significant investment.

Today, more than half of the world's energy comes from oil and natural gas, and it's likely that these sources will continue to power the world well into the future. To continue to meet future demand, investment in oil and natural gas is required to replace the natural decline from existing production.

Global electricity demand rises 60%.

The need to power more homes, factories, electric vehicles and consumer goods is expected to increase electricity demand by 60% over the next two decades. Natural gas, solar and wind will be the fastest-growing energy sources helping to meet future electricity needs. Today, natural gas is the No. 1 source of electricity generation in the U.S. It's not only popular for its affordability and abundance, but when gas-fired electricity generation replaces coal plants, CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to 60% while also producing fewer pollutants.

Global energy-related CO2 emissions peak, but remain above assessed 2°C scenarios.

Increased energy efficiency and lower-carbon sources are expected to help curb CO2 emissions, but not enough to reach a 2°C pathway. Additional technology-driven solutions and policies are still needed to achieve society's climate aspirations. ExxonMobil and its partners are doing their part by working to develop lower CO2 emission energy sources like advanced biofuel s and finding new ways to capture CO2.

Commerce and trade drive transportation energy consumption up more than 25%.

While more electric, hybrid and other energy-efficient vehicles are expected to hit the road by 2040, overall demand for energy in the transportation sector is still expected to increase. This is especially true in developing regions, where a growing middle class will require more commercial transportation by bus, rail, plane, truck and marine vessel. Affordable and widely available oil will remain the predominant transportation fuel.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
04:12pOil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
RE
03:42pEXXON MOBIL : A look inside our energy future
PU
09/22Oil Companies, Pushed to Address Climate, Disagree on How
DJ
09/21EXXON MOBIL : Five developers to set up LNG import terminals in Pakistan
AQ
09/20Energy Flat As Traders Hedge On Iran - Energy Roundup
DJ
09/20EXXON MOBIL : Reports Storm-Related Tank Problems at Baytown, Texas Refinery
DJ
09/20JERA renegotiates LNG contracts to drop destination clause - executive
RE
09/19EXXON MOBIL : 'Conducting Assessment' Of Beaumont, Texas Refinery Amid Flooding
DJ
09/19UGDC INKS DEAL WITH EXXONMOBIL TO IM : Advisor Petroleum Private Gas supply will..
AQ
09/19Talos Energy Signs Two Exploration Deals in Gulf of Mexico
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 22 957 M
Net income 2019 13 333 M
Debt 2019 42 300 M
Yield 2019 4,77%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 305 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 79,48  $
Last Close Price 72,08  $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.70%304 978
BP PLC5.05%131 428
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.87%104 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP0.40%83 875
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.44%49 394
PHILLIPS 6619.87%46 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group