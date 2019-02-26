Exxon Mobil : Added 4.5 Billion Oil-Equivalent Barrels Proved Reserves in 2018

By Michael Dabaie

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Tuesday it added 4.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels of proved oil and gas reserves in 2018, replacing 313% of the year's production.

Exxon's proved reserves totaled 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2018. Liquids represented 64% of the reserves, up from 57% in 2017.

Exxon said reserves' life at current production rates is 17 years.

About 3.6 billion oil-equivalent barrels, including volumes at the Kearl oil sands development in Canada, qualified as proved reserves additions at year-end as a result of higher prices in 2018, the company said.

During 2018, proved additions from unconventional plays totaled approximately 1.2 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Exxon shares were up 0.7% to $79.06 Tuesday afternoon.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com