Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Exxon Mobil : Added 4.5 Billion Oil-Equivalent Barrels Proved Reserves in 2018

02/26/2019 | 03:34pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Tuesday it added 4.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels of proved oil and gas reserves in 2018, replacing 313% of the year's production.

Exxon's proved reserves totaled 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2018. Liquids represented 64% of the reserves, up from 57% in 2017.

Exxon said reserves' life at current production rates is 17 years.

About 3.6 billion oil-equivalent barrels, including volumes at the Kearl oil sands development in Canada, qualified as proved reserves additions at year-end as a result of higher prices in 2018, the company said.

During 2018, proved additions from unconventional plays totaled approximately 1.2 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Exxon shares were up 0.7% to $79.06 Tuesday afternoon.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.64% 78.965 Delayed Quote.15.00%
WTI 0.43% 55.63 Delayed Quote.22.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 273 B
EBIT 2019 28 053 M
Net income 2019 19 346 M
Debt 2019 37 386 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
P/E ratio 2020 13,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 84,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION15.00%332 354
BP8.28%142 459
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.90%109 919
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP20.20%108 786
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.47%53 762
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%45 406
