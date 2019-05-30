Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Balancing energy demand and climate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

The world is demanding more energy and fewer emissions.

It's a challenge that is anything but simple, but each day, thousands of ExxonMobil employees, including engineers and scientists, push the limits of technology to help solve it.

'We don't believe that society has to choose between economic prosperity or reducing the risk of climate change,' said ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods at this year's annual shareholder meeting. 'We can do both, which is what we are working on.'

A look at the numbers shows why solving this challenge is so important. Specifically, the world's population is expected to grow by 30 percent to 9 billion people over the next two decades. A growing portion of the world's expanding population will join the middle class, and meeting their expectation for more comfortable lives requires safe and reliable energy. That's why energy demand over that same time period is projected to jump by 25 percent.

But meeting that need doesn't mean sacrificing emission reductions. It takes creative thinking by ExxonMobil researchers, which is why the company's ability to find success starts with its people.

'Getting the 'people part' right is the foundation of everything we do,' Woods said. 'We recruit talented people and retain the vast majority for an entire career. This provides us with a workforce of unsurpassed experience and industry knowledge.'

Already, ExxonMobil is on track to reduce its methane emissions by 15 percent and flaring by 25 percent by 2020. Since 2000, the company has invested more than $9 billion on lower-emission research and development.

In addition, the company continues to work with outside partners like Synthetic Genomics on algae biofuels, and with more than 80 universities around the world on other initiatives. Most recently, ExxonMobil announced a $100 million investment in the U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratories to advance fundamental research and help scale up lower-emission technologies.

That work is critical in providing cleaner, more abundant energy.

2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 18:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:49pEXXON MOBIL : Balancing energy demand and climate
PU
09:22aEXXON MOBIL : Papua New Guinea Leadership Delays Exxon-Total Project
DJ
02:51aPapua New Guinea's New Prime Minister Seeks More Control Over Resources
DJ
05/29CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, ch..
RE
05/29CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, ch..
RE
05/29Papua New Guinea Elects James Marape as Prime Minister
DJ
05/29EXXON MOBIL : Guyana state agency gives details about oil blocks probe
AQ
05/29Oil Prices End Lower on Demand Worries
DJ
05/29EXXON MOBIL : Sees 'Earnings Potential' Boost by Over 140% by 2025 Under Certain..
DJ
05/29EXXON MOBIL : Expects to Boost 'Earnings Potential' by Over 140% by 2025 Under C..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 285 B
EBIT 2019 26 930 M
Net income 2019 17 662 M
Debt 2019 36 212 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 17,89
P/E ratio 2020 12,22
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 305 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 85,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.48%305 316
BP PLC9.14%139 328
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES17.11%119 275
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.13%92 964
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.88%49 125
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%41 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About