Exxon Mobil : Bryan Milton to Retire as President of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company

Ian Carr Elected as Corporate Vice President and Appointed as President of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company

Bryan Milton, president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2020. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) board of directors has appointed Ian Carr as president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company and elected him as vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

“We thank Bryan for his 34 years of dedicated service, most recently as the president of Fuels & Lubricants,” said Jack Williams, senior vice president of ExxonMobil. “In 2018, he played a leading role in the effort to combine the company’s refining and marketing operations to better respond to the needs of our customers and compete more effectively across the entire value chain.”

Milton joined Exxon in 1986 at Fawley in the United Kingdom, where he worked in various plant and engineering roles, including assignments as operations manager and plant manager. He also spent time in upstream natural gas commercial sales and held various leadership positions within ExxonMobil Chemical Company in Houston.

In 2008, Milton was assigned as executive assistant to the chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. In 2009, he was appointed vice president of Basic Chemicals for ExxonMobil Chemical Company and in 2011 was appointed president of ExxonMobil Global Services Company. Milton has served as president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants since 2016.

Ian Carr joined Exxon in 1984 at Fawley and has held numerous positions in the U.K., Belgium, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, where he most recently served as senior vice president of Fuels.

Carr’s early career included several management roles in the fuels, refining, natural gas, and supply businesses. In 2002, he was appointed corporate Downstream advisor, and went on to serve as vice president of industrial and wholesale fuels, before becoming manager of the Antwerp refinery in 2009. He took on the roles of vice president of Downstream business development in 2012, and vice president of strategy and planning for the Refining and Supply Company in 2014. Carr was appointed vice president of Upstream strategic planning in 2017.

Carr holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Leeds University.

