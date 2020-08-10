Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon Mobil : Bryan Milton to retire as President of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company; Ian Carr elected as Corporate Vice President and appointed as President of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company

08/10/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

'We thank Bryan for his 34 years of dedicated service, most recently as the president of Fuels & Lubricants,' said Jack Williams, senior vice president of ExxonMobil. 'In 2018, he played a leading role in the effort to combine the company's refining and marketing operations to better respond to the needs of our customers and compete more effectively across the entire value chain.'

Milton joined Exxon in 1986 at Fawley in the United Kingdom, where he worked in various plant and engineering roles, including assignments as operations manager and plant manager. He also spent time in upstream natural gas commercial sales and held various leadership positions within ExxonMobil Chemical Company in Houston.

In 2008, Milton was assigned as executive assistant to the chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. In 2009, he was appointed vice president of Basic Chemicals for ExxonMobil Chemical Company and in 2011 was appointed president of ExxonMobil Global Services Company. Milton has served as president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants since 2016.

Ian Carr joined Exxon in 1984 at Fawley and has held numerous positions in the U.K., Belgium, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, where he most recently served as senior vice president of Fuels.

Carr's early career included several management roles in the fuels, refining, natural gas, and supply businesses. In 2002, he was appointed corporate Downstream advisor, and went on to serve as vice president of industrial and wholesale fuels, before becoming manager of the Antwerp refinery in 2009. He took on the roles of vice president of Downstream business development in 2012, and vice president of strategy and planning for the Refining and Supply Company in 2014. Carr was appointed vice president of Upstream strategic planning in 2017.

Carr holds a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Leeds University.

###

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:38:06 UTC
