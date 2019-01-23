Exxon Mobil Corp, REG and Clariant Partner Up in Biofuel Project

By Alberto Delclaux



Exxon Mobil and Renewable Energy Group have signed an agreement with Swiss company Clariant to research the use of cellulosic sugars to produce biofuel, the U.S. oil major said on Wednesday.

Exxon Mobil and REG have already worked on developing technology to convert sugars from cellulosic biomass into biodiesel in a single step, and the new agreement aims to combine that process with Clariant's sunliquid process to develop a "seamless" biomass-to-biodiesel technology, Exxon said.

"Applying Clariant's expertise and knowledge will help us better understand and advance a key stage in the overall cellulosic conversion process, and hopefully lead to the development of scalable biodiesel technology," said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co.

