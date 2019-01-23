Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corp, REG and Clariant Partner Up in Biofuel Project

01/23/2019

By Alberto Delclaux

Exxon Mobil and Renewable Energy Group have signed an agreement with Swiss company Clariant to research the use of cellulosic sugars to produce biofuel, the U.S. oil major said on Wednesday.

Exxon Mobil and REG have already worked on developing technology to convert sugars from cellulosic biomass into biodiesel in a single step, and the new agreement aims to combine that process with Clariant's sunliquid process to develop a "seamless" biomass-to-biodiesel technology, Exxon said.

"Applying Clariant's expertise and knowledge will help us better understand and advance a key stage in the overall cellulosic conversion process, and hopefully lead to the development of scalable biodiesel technology," said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARIANT -1.41% 19.55 Delayed Quote.8.07%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.51% 71.89 Delayed Quote.5.43%
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC -3.50% 27.01 Delayed Quote.5.10%
WTI 0.70% 53.2 Delayed Quote.17.60%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 317 B
EBIT 2018 31 136 M
Net income 2018 20 178 M
Debt 2018 34 763 M
Yield 2018 4,49%
P/E ratio 2018 15,26
P/E ratio 2019 14,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.43%304 368
BP3.36%136 519
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES10.39%102 883
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.51%95 828
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.13.51%50 860
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.85%45 659
