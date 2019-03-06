Exxon Mobil : DOJ, EPA Settle with Exxon Mobil to Resolve Claims from 2013 Texas Refinery Fire

By Stephen Nakrosis



The Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced a settlement with energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) over a 2013 fire at the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

The fire resulted in the death of two employees, and 10 others were injured.

The complaint in the case alleges Exxon Mobil violated provisions of the Clean Air Act. Under a consent decree, Exxon Mobil agreed to pay a civil penalty of $616,000 and will hire an independent auditor to audit the company's processes at the refinery.

Exxon Mobil will also spend $730,000 to purchase a hazardous materials Incident Command Vehicle for the Beaumont Fire and Rescue Service.

The DOJ said the April 17, 2013, fire started when workers used a torch to remove bolts from the top of a device called a heat exchanger. The torch ignited hydrocarbons released from the device. An EPA inspection disclosed violations of sections of the Clean Air Act and regulations known as the Chemical Accident Prevention provisions.

The proposed consent decree will be subject to final court approval following a 30-day public comment period.

An Exxon Mobil spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com