Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
My previous session
News 
Exxon Mobil : DOJ, EPA Settle with Exxon Mobil to Resolve Claims from 2013 Texas Refinery Fire -- Update

03/06/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

The Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced a settlement with energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) over a 2013 fire at the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

The fire resulted in the death of two employees, and 10 others were injured.

The complaint in the case alleges Exxon Mobil violated provisions of the Clean Air Act. Under a consent decree, Exxon Mobil agreed to pay a civil penalty of $616,000 and will hire an independent auditor to audit the company's processes at the refinery.

Exxon Mobil also will spend $730,000 to purchase a hazardous materials Incident Command Vehicle for the Beaumont Fire and Rescue Service.

The DOJ said the April 17, 2013, fire started when workers used a torch to remove bolts from the top of a device called a heat exchanger. The torch ignited hydrocarbons released from the device. An EPA inspection disclosed violations of sections of the Clean Air Act and regulations known as the Chemical Accident Prevention provisions.

The proposed consent decree will be subject to final court approval following a 30-day public comment period.

An Exxon Mobil spokesperson said, "We have worked diligently to implement findings from three separate investigations conducted by our internal team, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the EPA, including improvements to our risk management program and timeliness of all inspections. In 2014, the ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery implemented the Loss Prevention System safety program to prevent or reduce losses using behavior-based tools and proven management techniques to ensure safe employee and contractor work processes. ExxonMobil promotes an integrated approach to safety that combines the ongoing identification of safe work practices with emerging technology and employee-driven management programs."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.13% 79.28 Delayed Quote.17.77%
WTI -0.02% 56.12 Delayed Quote.24.25%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 28 454 M
Net income 2019 19 600 M
Debt 2019 37 341 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
P/E ratio 2020 13,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 340 B
