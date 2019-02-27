Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon Mobil : Expanding Its Oil-Trading Team, Sources Say -Reuters

02/27/2019

--Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) is expanding its oil-trading team in Houston, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

--Traders Mitch Rubenstein and Michael Paradise, both formerly of Noble Group, were hired by the oil giant, the report said.

--Exxon Mobil has been building a team of traders, as the company looks to increase profit, the report said, adding that a spokeswoman for the company declined to comment.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-usa-oil-exclusive/exclusive-exxon-adds-veteran-oil-traders-in-houston-as-it-bulks-up-trading-sources-idUSKCN1QG2G1?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 273 B
EBIT 2019 28 053 M
Net income 2019 19 346 M
Debt 2019 37 386 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
P/E ratio 2020 13,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 333 B
