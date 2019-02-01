Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil Earns $20.8 Billion in 2018; $6 Billion in Fourth Quarter

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced estimated 2018 earnings of
$20.8 billion, or $4.88 per share assuming dilution, compared with
$19.7 billion a year earlier. Excluding U.S. tax reform and asset
impairments, earnings were $21 billion, compared with $15.3 billion in
2017. Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $40.1 billion,
including proceeds associated with asset sales of $4.1 billion. Capital
and exploration expenditures were $25.9 billion, including incremental
spend to accelerate value capture.
Fourth quarter 2018 earnings were $6 billion, or $1.41 per share
assuming dilution, compared with $8.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings excluding U.S. tax reform and impairments were $6.4 billion,
compared with $3.7 billion in the prior-year quarter.
“Strong results during a period of commodity price volatility
demonstrate ExxonMobil’s ability to deliver superior cash flow in
different market environments,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief
executive officer. “Our continued focus on long-term fundamentals and
portfolio improvements position us well to grow shareholder value.
ExxonMobil’s 2018 results further demonstrate our advantages in
technology, scale and integration, providing a strong foundation to
successfully compete across commodity price cycles.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Business Highlights
Upstream
•
Crude prices weakened in the fourth quarter, while natural gas
prices strengthened with higher LNG prices and increased seasonal
demand.
•
Natural gas volumes were supported by stronger seasonal gas demand
in Europe.
•
Permian unconventional production continued to ramp up in the fourth
quarter, with production up more than 90 percent from the same
period last year.
Downstream
•
Industry fuels margins weakened during the quarter due to lower
seasonal gasoline demand and increased supply.
•
The company captured benefits from North American crude
differentials with its integrated logistics and manufacturing
capabilities.
•
Overall reliability remained strong during a quarter with higher
levels of scheduled maintenance activity.
Chemical
•
Chemical margins weakened during the quarter with lengthening supply
from recent capacity additions.
•
Sales growth from investments resulted in the highest annual volumes
in over ten years.
•
Turnaround activities were completed at the Singapore chemical plant
during the fourth quarter.
Strengthening the Portfolio
•
ExxonMobil made its tenth discovery offshore Guyana and increased
its estimate of the discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek
Block to more than 5 billion oil-equivalent barrels.
•
ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Italiana completed its sale of the
Augusta refinery, three fuel terminals in Augusta, Palermo and
Naples, and associated pipelines to Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana
S.r.l. ExxonMobil will continue to serve the Italian market, where
it has operated for more than 125 years, with high-performance
products, including Esso fuels and Mobil lubricants.
•
The company generated full-year cash proceeds from asset sales of
$4.1 billion, slightly above the previous 5-year average of $3.3
billion.
Investing for Growth
•
ExxonMobil made a final investment decision to develop the West
Barracouta gas field in Bass Strait to bring new gas supplies to the
Australian domestic market. The project, located in the VIC/L1 Block
offshore Victoria, is part of the company’s continuing investment in
the Gippsland Basin and will be tied back to the existing Barracouta
infrastructure offshore in Bass Strait.
•
Mozambique Area 4 co-venture participants, including ExxonMobil,
secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake commitments from the
partners’ affiliated buyer entities, a key milestone enabling a
rapid move toward a final investment decision in 2019 on the first
phase of the Rovuma LNG project. Those commitments are subject to
the conclusion of fully-termed agreements and the approval of the
government of Mozambique.
•
The company commenced operations of a new coker unit at its Antwerp
refinery in Belgium to convert heavy, higher-sulfur residual oils
into high-value transportation fuels such as marine gasoil and
diesel. The new 50,000 barrel-per-day unit expands the refinery’s
capacity to meet demand for cleaner transportation fuels throughout
northwest Europe. The company’s investment in the new coker will
also help meet anticipated demand for lower-sulfur fuel oil to
comply with new standards to be implemented by the International
Maritime Organization in 2020.
Advancing Innovative Technologies and Products
•
ExxonMobil started up its advanced hydrocracker expansion project at
the Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands. The new unit uses
proprietary catalyst in a unique refining configuration to upgrade
lower-value vacuum gas oil into higher value EHC™ Group II base
stocks and ultra-low sulfur diesel.
•
ExxonMobil has signed a partnership agreement with IBM to advance
the potential use of quantum computing in developing next-generation
energy and manufacturing technologies. As part of the agreement,
ExxonMobil becomes the first energy company to join the IBM Q
Network, a worldwide community of Fortune 500 companies, startups,
academic institutions and national research labs working to advance
quantum computing and explore practical applications for science and
business.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fourth Quarter 2018
(millions of dollars)
Third
Fourth Quarter
Quarter
Twelve Months
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
Upstream
United States
265
7,061
606
1,739
6,622
Non-U.S.
3,048
1,291
3,623
12,340
6,733
Downstream
United States
987
918
961
2,962
1,948
Non-U.S.
1,717
646
681
3,048
3,649
Chemical
United States
282
777
404
1,642
2,190
Non-U.S.
455
493
309
1,709
2,328
Corporate and financing
(754
)
(2,806
)
(344
)
(2,600
)
(3,760
)
Net income attributable to ExxonMobil
6,000
8,380
6,240
20,840
19,710
U.S. Tax Reform
Upstream
United States
-
7,602
-
-
7,602
Non-U.S.
-
(480
)
271
271
(480
)
Downstream
United States
-
618
-
-
618
Chemical
United States
-
335
-
-
335
Corporate and financing
20
(2,133
)
-
20
(2,133
)
Total U.S. Tax Reform
20
5,942
271
291
5,942
Asset Impairments
Upstream
United States
(284
)
(481
)
-
(297
)
(521
)
Non-U.S.
(113
)
(807
)
-
(142
)
(983
)
Downstream
United States
(12
)
(6
)
-
(12
)
(6
)
Non-U.S.
(13
)
-
(18
)
(31
)
(11
)
Chemical
Non-U.S.
(7
)
-
-
(7
)
-
Total Asset Impairments
(429
)
(1,294
)
(18
)
(489
)
(1,521
)
Earnings Excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments
Upstream
United States
549
(60
)
606
2,036
(459
)
Non-U.S.
3,161
2,578
3,352
12,211
8,196
Downstream
United States
999
306
961
2,974
1,336
Non-U.S.
1,730
646
699
3,079
3,660
Chemical
United States
282
442
404
1,642
1,855
Non-U.S.
462
493
309
1,716
2,328
Corporate and financing
(774
)
(673
)
(344
)
(2,620
)
(1,627
)
Earnings excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments
6,409
3,732
5,987
21,038
15,289
Earnings and Volume Summary
Millions of Dollars
4Q 2018
4Q 2017
(unless noted)
Adjusted1
Adjusted1
Change
Comments
Upstream
U.S.
549
(60)
+609
Higher natural gas prices and liquids volume growth
Non-U.S.
3,161
2,578
+583
Higher natural gas prices, favorable tax and foreign exchange
impacts, partly offset by lower liquids prices
Total
3,710
2,518
+1,192
Prices +660, volumes +180, foreign exchange +80, other +270
Production (koebd)
4,010
3,991
+19
Liquids +97 kbd: growth, partly offset by decline, lower
entitlements and divestments
Gas -467 mcfd: decline largely in U.S. aligned with value focus,
lower demand, lower entitlements and divestments, partly offset by
unconventional growth
Higher divestment gains including sale of Augusta refinery / Germany
Retail conversion to branded wholesaler (+888), higher margins and
improved yield/sales mix, partly offset by higher
downtime/maintenance
Higher pension and financing related costs, lower U.S. tax rate,
and lower net favorable tax items
1Earnings excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales
Millions of Dollars
4Q
2018
Comments
Net income including noncontrolling interests
6,206
Including $206 million for noncontrolling interests
Depreciation
5,028
Changes in working capital
(1,331
)
Mainly inventory build and timing of tax payments
Other
(1,296
)
Including adjustment for gains on asset sales
Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)
8,607
Asset sales
884
Including Augusta
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales
9,491
Millions of Dollars
FY
2018
Comments
Net income including noncontrolling interests
21,421
Including $581 million for noncontrolling interests
Depreciation
18,745
Changes in working capital
(1,356
)
Inventory build, partly offset by favorable payables
Other
(2,796
)
Including adjustment for gains on asset sales
Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)
36,014
Asset sales
4,123
Including Germany Retail, Augusta, Scarborough
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales
40,137
Twelve Months 2018 Financial Updates
During 2018, Exxon Mobil Corporation purchased 5 million shares of its
common stock for the treasury at a gross cost of $425 million. These
shares were acquired to offset dilution in conjunction with the
company’s benefit plans and programs. The corporation will continue to
acquire shares to offset dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans
and programs, but does not currently plan on making purchases to reduce
shares outstanding.
ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other
matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on February 1, 2019.
To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.
Cautionary Statement
Outlooks, projections, goals, targets, descriptions of business plans
and objectives, and other statements of future events or conditions in
this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results,
including project plans, capacities, and timing; resource recoveries;
earnings, margins and volume growth and mix; and maintenance activities
could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global
or regional changes in supply and demand for oil, gas, and
petrochemicals and other market conditions that impact prices and
differentials; reservoir performance; timely completion of new projects;
the impact of fiscal and commercial terms and the outcome of commercial
negotiations; changes in law, taxes, or government operations or
regulation and timely granting of governmental permits; war and other
political or security disturbances; the actions of competitors; the
capture of efficiencies between business lines; unforeseen technical or
operating difficulties; unexpected technological developments; general
economic conditions including the occurrence and duration of economic
recessions; the results of research programs; and other factors
discussed under the heading Factors Affecting Future Results on the
Investors page of our website at www.exxonmobil.com
and in Item 1A of ExxonMobil’s 2017 Form 10-K. We assume no duty to
update these statements as of any future date.
Forward-looking statements in this release regarding future earnings
refer to plans outlined at ExxonMobil’s Analysts’ Meeting held on March
7, 2018. The growth figures presented at that meeting are not forecasts
of actual future results but were intended to help quantify future
potential and goals of management plans and initiatives. See the
complete March 7, 2018 presentation available in archive form (including
the Cautionary Statement and Supplemental Information included with that
presentation) on the Investors page of our website at www.exxonmobil.com
for more detailed information. That material includes a description of
the assumptions underlying these potential growth estimates including a
flat real oil price of $60 per barrel, downstream and chemical margins
consistent with 2017 levels, and future gas prices consistent with our
internal company plans, as well as a reconciliation of adjusted 2017
earnings used as a baseline.
Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset
sales. Because of the regular nature of our asset management and
divestment program, we believe it is useful for investors to consider
proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and
equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash
provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for
investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to
net cash provided by operating activities is shown for 2018 period on
page 8 and for 2018 and 2017 periods in Attachment IV.
This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based
taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the
corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and
value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing
transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental
authorities (“sales-based taxes”). It combines “Income taxes” and “Total
other taxes and duties” with sales-based taxes, which are reported net
in the income statement. We believe it is useful for the corporation and
its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the
corporation’s products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is
shown as part of the Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data in
Attachment I.
This press release also includes earnings excluding impacts from U.S.
tax reform enactment and asset impairments. We believe these figures are
useful for investors to consider in comparing the performance of our
underlying business across periods when one, or both, periods have been
impacted by the U.S. tax reform or an asset impairment charge. A
reconciliation of earnings excluding these items to U.S. GAAP earnings
is shown on page 4.
U.S. Tax Reform
Following the December 22, 2017, enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act, in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification Topic 740
(Income Taxes) and following the guidance outlined in the SEC Staff
Accounting Bulletin No. 118, the corporation included a $5,942 million
credit in its 2017 results, representing a reasonable estimate of the
income tax effects of the changes in tax law and tax rate. The
corporation’s results for 2018 include a $291 million tax credit, mainly
in the Non-U.S. Upstream, reflecting an updated estimate of the impact
of U.S. tax reform including clarifications provided in proposed
transition tax regulations issued by the U.S. Treasury in 2018. The
corporation has completed its accounting for the enactment-date income
tax effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in accordance with
Accounting Standard Codification Topic 740 (Income Taxes).
Asset Impairments
In 2018, the corporation assessed the carrying values of certain
assets, largely located in North America and with limited development
potential. This review resulted in an after-tax impairment charge of
$429 million in the fourth quarter. In 2017, the corporation ceased
development planning activities for certain non-producing assets outside
the U.S. and recognized impairments for certain U.S. asset groups which
resulted in a fourth quarter 2017 after-tax charge of $1,294 million.
References to the resource base and other quantities of oil, natural
gas or condensate may include amounts that are not yet classified as
“proved reserves” under SEC definitions, but which we believe will
likely be moved into the “proved reserves” category and produced in the
future. The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a
variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same
meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Further
information on ExxonMobil’s frequently used financial and operating
measures and other terms including “Cash flow from operations and asset
sales”, and “Total taxes including sales-based taxes” is contained under
the heading “Frequently Used Terms” available through the “Investors”
section of our website at exxonmobil.com.
Reference to Earnings
References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to
ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless
otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Downstream,
Chemical and Corporate and financing segment earnings, and earnings per
share are ExxonMobil’s share after excluding amounts attributable to
noncontrolling interests.
EHC is a registered trademark of Exxon Mobil Corporation.
Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that
include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and
simplicity, those terms and terms such as corporation, company, our, we,
and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific
affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business
relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and
others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint
venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate
business and other relationships involving common activities and
interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships.
Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data
Attachment I
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fourth Quarter 2018
(millions of dollars, unless noted)
Third
Fourth Quarter
Quarter
Twelve Months
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Earnings / Earnings Per Share
Total revenues and other income
71,895
66,515
76,605
290,212
244,363
Total costs and other deductions
63,774
63,498
67,525
259,259
225,689
Income before income taxes
8,121
3,017
9,080
30,953
18,674
Income taxes
1,915
(5,392
)
2,634
9,532
(1,174
)
Net income including noncontrolling interests
6,206
8,409
6,446
21,421
19,848
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
206
29
206
581
138
Net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)
6,000
8,380
6,240
20,840
19,710
Earnings per common share (dollars)
1.41
1.97
1.46
4.88
4.63
Earnings per common share
- assuming dilution (dollars)
1.41
1.97
1.46
4.88
4.63
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
555
703
292
1,466
1,790
Other Financial Data
Dividends on common stock
Total
3,502
3,289
3,503
13,798
13,001
Per common share (dollars)
0.82
0.77
0.82
3.23
3.06
Millions of common shares outstanding
At period end
4,237
4,239
Average - assuming dilution
4,270
4,270
4,271
4,270
4,256
ExxonMobil share of equity at period end
191,794
187,688
ExxonMobil share of capital employed at period end
232,280
232,467
Income taxes
1,915
(5,392
)
2,634
9,532
(1,174
)
Total other taxes and duties
8,473
8,583
8,939
35,230
32,459
Total taxes
10,388
3,191
11,573
44,762
31,285
Sales-based taxes
5,444
5,245
5,518
21,750
19,725
Total taxes including sales-based taxes
15,832
8,436
17,091
66,512
51,010
ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies
992
500
755
3,142
2,228
Attachment II
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fourth Quarter 2018
Third
Fourth Quarter
Quarter
Twelve Months
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and
synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd)
United States
583
525
555
551
514
Canada / Other Americas
474
426
454
438
412
Europe
122
155
127
132
182
Africa
376
403
387
387
423
Asia
745
690
706
711
698
Australia / Oceania
48
52
57
47
54
Worldwide
2,348
2,251
2,286
2,266
2,283
Natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per
day (mcfd)
United States
2,581
2,753
2,549
2,574
2,936
Canada / Other Americas
247
240
224
227
218
Europe
1,943
2,266
1,004
1,653
1,948
Africa
16
6
16
13
5
Asia
3,804
3,855
3,685
3,613
3,794
Australia / Oceania
1,383
1,321
1,523
1,325
1,310
Worldwide
9,974
10,441
9,001
9,405
10,211
Oil-equivalent production (koebd)1
4,010
3,991
3,786
3,833
3,985
1 Gas converted to oil-equivalent at 6 million cubic feet
= 1 thousand barrels.
Attachment III
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fourth Quarter 2018
Third
Fourth Quarter
Quarter
Twelve Months
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Refinery throughput (kbd)
United States
1,661
1,379
1,644
1,588
1,508
Canada
408
391
388
392
383
Europe
1,366
1,509
1,446
1,422
1,510
Asia Pacific
670
728
720
706
690
Other
193
200
194
164
200
Worldwide
4,298
4,207
4,392
4,272
4,291
Petroleum product sales (kbd)
United States
2,230
2,209
2,267
2,210
2,190
Canada
516
501
527
510
499
Europe
1,474
1,589
1,582
1,556
1,597
Asia Pacific
825
819
824
815
757
Other
450
506
416
421
487
Worldwide
5,495
5,624
5,616
5,512
5,530
Gasolines, naphthas
2,183
2,353
2,255
2,217
2,262
Heating oils, kerosene, diesel
1,915
1,878
1,837
1,840
1,850
Aviation fuels
376
393
430
402
382
Heavy fuels
387
370
411
395
371
Specialty products
634
630
683
658
665
Worldwide
5,495
5,624
5,616
5,512
5,530
Chemical prime product sales, thousand metric tons (kt)
United States
2,577
2,399
2,445
9,824
9,307
Non-U.S.
4,095
4,383
4,232
17,045
16,113
Worldwide
6,672
6,782
6,677
26,869
25,420
Attachment IV
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fourth Quarter 2018
(millions of dollars)
Third
Fourth Quarter
Quarter
Twelve Months
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Capital and Exploration Expenditures
Upstream
United States
2,630
1,158
2,040
7,670
3,716
Non-U.S.
3,620
6,457
3,290
12,524
12,979
Total
6,250
7,615
5,330
20,194
16,695
Downstream
United States
325
264
297
1,186
823
Non-U.S.
541
518
422
2,243
1,701
Total
866
782
719
3,429
2,524
Chemical
United States
579
389
411
1,747
1,583
Non-U.S.
132
167
115
488
2,188
Total
711
556
526
2,235
3,771
Other
16
46
11
65
90
Worldwide
7,843
8,999
6,586
25,923
23,080
Cash flow from operations and asset sales
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
8,607
7,411
11,108
36,014
30,066
Proceeds associated with asset sales
884
1,408
1,491
4,123
3,103
Cash flow from operations and asset sales
9,491
8,819
12,599
40,137
33,169
Attachment V
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Earnings
$ Millions
$ Per Common Share1
2014
First Quarter
9,100
2.10
Second Quarter
8,780
2.05
Third Quarter
8,070
1.89
Fourth Quarter
6,570
1.56
Year
32,520
7.60
2015
First Quarter
4,940
1.17
Second Quarter
4,190
1.00
Third Quarter
4,240
1.01
Fourth Quarter
2,780
0.67
Year
16,150
3.85
2016
First Quarter
1,810
0.43
Second Quarter
1,700
0.41
Third Quarter
2,650
0.63
Fourth Quarter
1,680
0.41
Year
7,840
1.88
2017
First Quarter
4,010
0.95
Second Quarter
3,350
0.78
Third Quarter
3,970
0.93
Fourth Quarter
8,380
1.97
Year
19,710
4.63
2018
First Quarter
4,650
1.09
Second Quarter
3,950
0.92
Third Quarter
6,240
1.46
Fourth Quarter
6,000
1.41
Year
20,840
4.88
1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding
during each period.