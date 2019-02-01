Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil Earns $20.8 Billion in 2018; $6 Billion in Fourth Quarter 0 02/01/2019 | 08:03am EST Send by mail :

Tenth discovery offshore Guyana, increasing Stabroek resource estimate to more than 5 billion barrels

Fourth quarter 2018 liquids production up 4 percent from prior-year quarter driven by Permian growth Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM): Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Twelve Months 2018 2017 % 2018 % 2018 2017 % Earnings Summary (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 6,000 8,380 -28 6,240 -4 20,840 19,710 +6 U.S. Tax Reform 20 5,942 271 291 5,942 Asset Impairments (429 ) (1,294 ) (18 ) (489 ) (1,521 ) Earnings Excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments 6,409 3,732 +72 5,987 +7 21,038 15,289 +38 Earnings Per Common Share Assuming Dilution 1.41 1.97 -28 1.46 -3 4.88 4.63 +5 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 7,843 8,999 -13 6,586 +19 25,923 23,080 +12 Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced estimated 2018 earnings of $20.8 billion, or $4.88 per share assuming dilution, compared with $19.7 billion a year earlier. Excluding U.S. tax reform and asset impairments, earnings were $21 billion, compared with $15.3 billion in 2017. Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $40.1 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $4.1 billion. Capital and exploration expenditures were $25.9 billion, including incremental spend to accelerate value capture. Fourth quarter 2018 earnings were $6 billion, or $1.41 per share assuming dilution, compared with $8.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earnings excluding U.S. tax reform and impairments were $6.4 billion, compared with $3.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. “Strong results during a period of commodity price volatility demonstrate ExxonMobil’s ability to deliver superior cash flow in different market environments,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our continued focus on long-term fundamentals and portfolio improvements position us well to grow shareholder value. ExxonMobil’s 2018 results further demonstrate our advantages in technology, scale and integration, providing a strong foundation to successfully compete across commodity price cycles.” Fourth Quarter 2018 Business Highlights Upstream • Crude prices weakened in the fourth quarter, while natural gas prices strengthened with higher LNG prices and increased seasonal demand. • Natural gas volumes were supported by stronger seasonal gas demand in Europe. • Permian unconventional production continued to ramp up in the fourth quarter, with production up more than 90 percent from the same period last year. Downstream • Industry fuels margins weakened during the quarter due to lower seasonal gasoline demand and increased supply. • The company captured benefits from North American crude differentials with its integrated logistics and manufacturing capabilities. • Overall reliability remained strong during a quarter with higher levels of scheduled maintenance activity. Chemical • Chemical margins weakened during the quarter with lengthening supply from recent capacity additions. • Sales growth from investments resulted in the highest annual volumes in over ten years. • Turnaround activities were completed at the Singapore chemical plant during the fourth quarter. Strengthening the Portfolio • ExxonMobil made its tenth discovery offshore Guyana and increased its estimate of the discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block to more than 5 billion oil-equivalent barrels. • ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Italiana completed its sale of the Augusta refinery, three fuel terminals in Augusta, Palermo and Naples, and associated pipelines to Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana S.r.l. ExxonMobil will continue to serve the Italian market, where it has operated for more than 125 years, with high-performance products, including Esso fuels and Mobil lubricants. • The company generated full-year cash proceeds from asset sales of $4.1 billion, slightly above the previous 5-year average of $3.3 billion. Investing for Growth • ExxonMobil made a final investment decision to develop the West Barracouta gas field in Bass Strait to bring new gas supplies to the Australian domestic market. The project, located in the VIC/L1 Block offshore Victoria, is part of the company’s continuing investment in the Gippsland Basin and will be tied back to the existing Barracouta infrastructure offshore in Bass Strait. • Mozambique Area 4 co-venture participants, including ExxonMobil, secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake commitments from the partners’ affiliated buyer entities, a key milestone enabling a rapid move toward a final investment decision in 2019 on the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project. Those commitments are subject to the conclusion of fully-termed agreements and the approval of the government of Mozambique. • The company commenced operations of a new coker unit at its Antwerp refinery in Belgium to convert heavy, higher-sulfur residual oils into high-value transportation fuels such as marine gasoil and diesel. The new 50,000 barrel-per-day unit expands the refinery’s capacity to meet demand for cleaner transportation fuels throughout northwest Europe. The company’s investment in the new coker will also help meet anticipated demand for lower-sulfur fuel oil to comply with new standards to be implemented by the International Maritime Organization in 2020. Advancing Innovative Technologies and Products • ExxonMobil started up its advanced hydrocracker expansion project at the Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands. The new unit uses proprietary catalyst in a unique refining configuration to upgrade lower-value vacuum gas oil into higher value EHC™ Group II base stocks and ultra-low sulfur diesel. • ExxonMobil has signed a partnership agreement with IBM to advance the potential use of quantum computing in developing next-generation energy and manufacturing technologies. As part of the agreement, ExxonMobil becomes the first energy company to join the IBM Q Network, a worldwide community of Fortune 500 companies, startups, academic institutions and national research labs working to advance quantum computing and explore practical applications for science and business. Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 (millions of dollars) Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Twelve Months 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) Upstream United States 265 7,061 606 1,739 6,622 Non-U.S. 3,048 1,291 3,623 12,340 6,733 Downstream United States 987 918 961 2,962 1,948 Non-U.S. 1,717 646 681 3,048 3,649 Chemical United States 282 777 404 1,642 2,190 Non-U.S. 455 493 309 1,709 2,328 Corporate and financing (754 ) (2,806 ) (344 ) (2,600 ) (3,760 ) Net income attributable to ExxonMobil 6,000 8,380 6,240 20,840 19,710 U.S. Tax Reform Upstream United States - 7,602 - - 7,602 Non-U.S. - (480 ) 271 271 (480 ) Downstream United States - 618 - - 618 Chemical United States - 335 - - 335 Corporate and financing 20 (2,133 ) - 20 (2,133 ) Total U.S. Tax Reform 20 5,942 271 291 5,942 Asset Impairments Upstream United States (284 ) (481 ) - (297 ) (521 ) Non-U.S. (113 ) (807 ) - (142 ) (983 ) Downstream United States (12 ) (6 ) - (12 ) (6 ) Non-U.S. (13 ) - (18 ) (31 ) (11 ) Chemical Non-U.S. (7 ) - - (7 ) - Total Asset Impairments (429 ) (1,294 ) (18 ) (489 ) (1,521 ) Earnings Excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments Upstream United States 549 (60 ) 606 2,036 (459 ) Non-U.S. 3,161 2,578 3,352 12,211 8,196 Downstream United States 999 306 961 2,974 1,336 Non-U.S. 1,730 646 699 3,079 3,660 Chemical United States 282 442 404 1,642 1,855 Non-U.S. 462 493 309 1,716 2,328 Corporate and financing (774 ) (673 ) (344 ) (2,620 ) (1,627 ) Earnings excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments 6,409 3,732 5,987 21,038 15,289 Earnings and Volume Summary Millions of Dollars 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 (unless noted) Adjusted1 Adjusted1 Change Comments Upstream U.S. 549 (60) +609 Higher natural gas prices and liquids volume growth Non-U.S. 3,161 2,578 +583 Higher natural gas prices, favorable tax and foreign exchange impacts, partly offset by lower liquids prices Total 3,710 2,518 +1,192 Prices +660, volumes +180, foreign exchange +80, other +270 Production (koebd) 4,010 3,991 +19 Liquids +97 kbd: growth, partly offset by decline, lower entitlements and divestments Gas -467 mcfd: decline largely in U.S. aligned with value focus, lower demand, lower entitlements and divestments, partly offset by unconventional growth Downstream U.S. 999 306 +693 Lower downtime/maintenance, higher margins capturing crude differentials, improved yield/sales mix and favorable tax impacts Non-U.S. 1,730 646 +1,084 Higher divestment gains including sale of Augusta refinery / Germany Retail conversion to branded wholesaler (+888), higher margins and improved yield/sales mix, partly offset by higher downtime/maintenance Total 2,729 952 +1,777 Divestment gains +680, margins +550, yield/sales mix +200, downtime/maintenance +130, other +220 Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,495 5,624 -129 Chemical U.S. 282 442 -160 Weaker margins Non-U.S. 462 493 -31 Weaker margins, higher growth-related expenses and higher downtime/maintenance, partly offset by favorable tax item (+212) and higher sales volumes Total 744 935 -191 Margins -350, downtime/maintenance -90, tax item +210, sales +100, other -60 Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,672 6,782 -110 Downtime/maintenance, partly offset by growth-related volumes Corporate and financing (774) (673) -101 Lower U.S. tax rate 1Earnings excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments Earnings and Volume Summary Millions of Dollars 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 (unless noted) Adjusted1 Adjusted1 Change Comments Upstream U.S. 549 606 -57 Lower liquids prices and higher expenses, partly offset by higher liquids volumes and stronger natural gas prices Non-U.S. 3,161 3,352 -191 Lower liquids prices, partly offset by higher volumes, stronger natural gas prices and favorable foreign exchange impacts Total 3,710 3,958 -248 Prices -1,110, volumes +660, foreign exchange +100, other +100 Production (koebd) 4,010 3,786 +224 Liquids +62 kbd: growth and lower unscheduled downtime Gas +973 mcfd: higher seasonal demand and entitlements Downstream U.S. 999 961 +38 Higher margins capturing crude differentials and improved yield/sales mix, partly offset by higher downtime/maintenance Non-U.S. 1,730 699 +1,031 Higher divestment gains including sale of Augusta refinery / Germany Retail conversion to branded wholesaler (+888) and higher margins, partly offset by higher downtime/maintenance Total 2,729 1,660 +1,069 Divestment gains +870, margins +500, yield/sales mix +70, downtime/maintenance -460, other +90 Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,495 5,616 -121 Chemical U.S. 282 404 -122 Weaker margins Non-U.S. 462 309 +153 Favorable tax item (+212), partly offset by growth-related expenses Total 744 713 +31 Tax item +210, margins -110, other -70 Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,672 6,677 -5 Corporate and financing (774) (344) -430 Mainly absence of favorable one-time tax item 1Earnings excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments Earnings and Volume Summary Millions of Dollars FY 2018 FY 2017 (unless noted) Adjusted1 Adjusted1 Change Comments Upstream U.S. 2,036 (459) +2,495 Higher liquids prices and liquids volume growth and favorable mix, partly offset by higher growth-related expenses Non-U.S. 12,211 8,196 +4,015 Higher prices and divestment gains / one-time items, partly offset by lower volumes and higher expenses largely from increased maintenance Total 14,247 7,737 +6,510 Prices +7,040, divestment gains / one-time items +780, maintenance / growth-related expenses -970, volumes -240, other -100 Production (koebd) 3,833 3,985 -152 Liquids -17 kbd: growth in North America, more than offset by decline, lower entitlements and divestments Gas -806 mcfd: decline largely in U.S. aligned with value focus, lower entitlements, divestments, and higher downtime Downstream U.S. 2,974 1,336 +1,638 Higher margins capturing crude differentials, favorable tax impacts, lower downtime/maintenance and favorable yield/sales mix Non-U.S. 3,079 3,660 -581 Higher downtime/maintenance, lower margins and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partly offset by higher divestment gains and favorable yield/sales mix Total 6,053 4,996 +1,057 Margins +660, divestment gains +490, yield/sales mix +260, downtime/maintenance -530, foreign exchange -290, other +470 Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,512 5,530 -18 Chemical U.S. 1,642 1,855 -213 Volume growth, more than offset by higher growth-related expenses and weaker margins Non-U.S. 1,716 2,328 -612 Weaker margins, higher growth-related expenses and higher downtime/maintenance, partly offset by volume growth, favorable tax item (+212) and favorable foreign exchange impacts Total 3,358 4,183 -825 Margins -910, downtime/maintenance -150, sales +320, tax item +210, foreign exchange +140, other -440 Prime Product Sales (kt) 26,869 25,420 +1,449 Growth from new assets and stronger demand Corporate and financing (2,620) (1,627) -993 Higher pension and financing related costs, lower U.S. tax rate, and lower net favorable tax items 1Earnings excluding U.S. Tax Reform and Impairments Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales Millions of Dollars 4Q 2018 Comments Net income including noncontrolling interests 6,206 Including $206 million for noncontrolling interests Depreciation 5,028 Changes in working capital (1,331 ) Mainly inventory build and timing of tax payments Other (1,296 ) Including adjustment for gains on asset sales Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 8,607 Asset sales 884 Including Augusta Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales 9,491 Millions of Dollars FY 2018 Comments Net income including noncontrolling interests 21,421 Including $581 million for noncontrolling interests Depreciation 18,745 Changes in working capital (1,356 ) Inventory build, partly offset by favorable payables Other (2,796 ) Including adjustment for gains on asset sales Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 36,014 Asset sales 4,123 Including Germany Retail, Augusta, Scarborough Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales 40,137 Twelve Months 2018 Financial Updates During 2018, Exxon Mobil Corporation purchased 5 million shares of its common stock for the treasury at a gross cost of $425 million. These shares were acquired to offset dilution in conjunction with the company’s benefit plans and programs. The corporation will continue to acquire shares to offset dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans and programs, but does not currently plan on making purchases to reduce shares outstanding. ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on February 1, 2019. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com. Cautionary Statement Outlooks, projections, goals, targets, descriptions of business plans and objectives, and other statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including project plans, capacities, and timing; resource recoveries; earnings, margins and volume growth and mix; and maintenance activities could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in supply and demand for oil, gas, and petrochemicals and other market conditions that impact prices and differentials; reservoir performance; timely completion of new projects; the impact of fiscal and commercial terms and the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in law, taxes, or government operations or regulation and timely granting of governmental permits; war and other political or security disturbances; the actions of competitors; the capture of efficiencies between business lines; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; unexpected technological developments; general economic conditions including the occurrence and duration of economic recessions; the results of research programs; and other factors discussed under the heading Factors Affecting Future Results on the Investors page of our website at www.exxonmobil.com and in Item 1A of ExxonMobil’s 2017 Form 10-K. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. Forward-looking statements in this release regarding future earnings refer to plans outlined at ExxonMobil’s Analysts’ Meeting held on March 7, 2018. The growth figures presented at that meeting are not forecasts of actual future results but were intended to help quantify future potential and goals of management plans and initiatives. See the complete March 7, 2018 presentation available in archive form (including the Cautionary Statement and Supplemental Information included with that presentation) on the Investors page of our website at www.exxonmobil.com for more detailed information. That material includes a description of the assumptions underlying these potential growth estimates including a flat real oil price of $60 per barrel, downstream and chemical margins consistent with 2017 levels, and future gas prices consistent with our internal company plans, as well as a reconciliation of adjusted 2017 earnings used as a baseline. Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales. Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, we believe it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is shown for 2018 period on page 8 and for 2018 and 2017 periods in Attachment IV. This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities (“sales-based taxes”). It combines “Income taxes” and “Total other taxes and duties” with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. We believe it is useful for the corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the corporation’s products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown as part of the Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data in Attachment I. This press release also includes earnings excluding impacts from U.S. tax reform enactment and asset impairments. We believe these figures are useful for investors to consider in comparing the performance of our underlying business across periods when one, or both, periods have been impacted by the U.S. tax reform or an asset impairment charge. A reconciliation of earnings excluding these items to U.S. GAAP earnings is shown on page 4. U.S. Tax Reform Following the December 22, 2017, enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification Topic 740 (Income Taxes) and following the guidance outlined in the SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118, the corporation included a $5,942 million credit in its 2017 results, representing a reasonable estimate of the income tax effects of the changes in tax law and tax rate. The corporation’s results for 2018 include a $291 million tax credit, mainly in the Non-U.S. Upstream, reflecting an updated estimate of the impact of U.S. tax reform including clarifications provided in proposed transition tax regulations issued by the U.S. Treasury in 2018. The corporation has completed its accounting for the enactment-date income tax effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification Topic 740 (Income Taxes). Asset Impairments In 2018, the corporation assessed the carrying values of certain assets, largely located in North America and with limited development potential. This review resulted in an after-tax impairment charge of $429 million in the fourth quarter. In 2017, the corporation ceased development planning activities for certain non-producing assets outside the U.S. and recognized impairments for certain U.S. asset groups which resulted in a fourth quarter 2017 after-tax charge of $1,294 million. References to the resource base and other quantities of oil, natural gas or condensate may include amounts that are not yet classified as “proved reserves” under SEC definitions, but which we believe will likely be moved into the “proved reserves” category and produced in the future. The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Further information on ExxonMobil’s frequently used financial and operating measures and other terms including “Cash flow from operations and asset sales”, and “Total taxes including sales-based taxes” is contained under the heading “Frequently Used Terms” available through the “Investors” section of our website at exxonmobil.com. Reference to Earnings References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and financing segment earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil’s share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. EHC is a registered trademark of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data Attachment I Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 (millions of dollars, unless noted) Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Twelve Months 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Earnings / Earnings Per Share Total revenues and other income 71,895 66,515 76,605 290,212 244,363 Total costs and other deductions 63,774 63,498 67,525 259,259 225,689 Income before income taxes 8,121 3,017 9,080 30,953 18,674 Income taxes 1,915 (5,392 ) 2,634 9,532 (1,174 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 6,206 8,409 6,446 21,421 19,848 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 206 29 206 581 138 Net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) 6,000 8,380 6,240 20,840 19,710 Earnings per common share (dollars) 1.41 1.97 1.46 4.88 4.63 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (dollars) 1.41 1.97 1.46 4.88 4.63 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 555 703 292 1,466 1,790 Other Financial Data Dividends on common stock Total 3,502 3,289 3,503 13,798 13,001 Per common share (dollars) 0.82 0.77 0.82 3.23 3.06 Millions of common shares outstanding At period end 4,237 4,239 Average - assuming dilution 4,270 4,270 4,271 4,270 4,256 ExxonMobil share of equity at period end 191,794 187,688 ExxonMobil share of capital employed at period end 232,280 232,467 Income taxes 1,915 (5,392 ) 2,634 9,532 (1,174 ) Total other taxes and duties 8,473 8,583 8,939 35,230 32,459 Total taxes 10,388 3,191 11,573 44,762 31,285 Sales-based taxes 5,444 5,245 5,518 21,750 19,725 Total taxes including sales-based taxes 15,832 8,436 17,091 66,512 51,010 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies 992 500 755 3,142 2,228 Attachment II Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Twelve Months 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) United States 583 525 555 551 514 Canada / Other Americas 474 426 454 438 412 Europe 122 155 127 132 182 Africa 376 403 387 387 423 Asia 745 690 706 711 698 Australia / Oceania 48 52 57 47 54 Worldwide 2,348 2,251 2,286 2,266 2,283 Natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) United States 2,581 2,753 2,549 2,574 2,936 Canada / Other Americas 247 240 224 227 218 Europe 1,943 2,266 1,004 1,653 1,948 Africa 16 6 16 13 5 Asia 3,804 3,855 3,685 3,613 3,794 Australia / Oceania 1,383 1,321 1,523 1,325 1,310 Worldwide 9,974 10,441 9,001 9,405 10,211 Oil-equivalent production (koebd)1 4,010 3,991 3,786 3,833 3,985 1 Gas converted to oil-equivalent at 6 million cubic feet = 1 thousand barrels. Attachment III Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Twelve Months 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Refinery throughput (kbd) United States 1,661 1,379 1,644 1,588 1,508 Canada 408 391 388 392 383 Europe 1,366 1,509 1,446 1,422 1,510 Asia Pacific 670 728 720 706 690 Other 193 200 194 164 200 Worldwide 4,298 4,207 4,392 4,272 4,291 Petroleum product sales (kbd) United States 2,230 2,209 2,267 2,210 2,190 Canada 516 501 527 510 499 Europe 1,474 1,589 1,582 1,556 1,597 Asia Pacific 825 819 824 815 757 Other 450 506 416 421 487 Worldwide 5,495 5,624 5,616 5,512 5,530 Gasolines, naphthas 2,183 2,353 2,255 2,217 2,262 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel 1,915 1,878 1,837 1,840 1,850 Aviation fuels 376 393 430 402 382 Heavy fuels 387 370 411 395 371 Specialty products 634 630 683 658 665 Worldwide 5,495 5,624 5,616 5,512 5,530 Chemical prime product sales, thousand metric tons (kt) United States 2,577 2,399 2,445 9,824 9,307 Non-U.S. 4,095 4,383 4,232 17,045 16,113 Worldwide 6,672 6,782 6,677 26,869 25,420 Attachment IV Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 (millions of dollars) Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Twelve Months 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Capital and Exploration Expenditures Upstream United States 2,630 1,158 2,040 7,670 3,716 Non-U.S. 3,620 6,457 3,290 12,524 12,979 Total 6,250 7,615 5,330 20,194 16,695 Downstream United States 325 264 297 1,186 823 Non-U.S. 541 518 422 2,243 1,701 Total 866 782 719 3,429 2,524 Chemical United States 579 389 411 1,747 1,583 Non-U.S. 132 167 115 488 2,188 Total 711 556 526 2,235 3,771 Other 16 46 11 65 90 Worldwide 7,843 8,999 6,586 25,923 23,080 Cash flow from operations and asset sales Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) 8,607 7,411 11,108 36,014 30,066 Proceeds associated with asset sales 884 1,408 1,491 4,123 3,103 Cash flow from operations and asset sales 9,491 8,819 12,599 40,137 33,169 Attachment V Exxon Mobil Corporation Earnings $ Millions $ Per Common Share1 2014 First Quarter 9,100 2.10 Second Quarter 8,780 2.05 Third Quarter 8,070 1.89 Fourth Quarter 6,570 1.56 Year 32,520 7.60 2015 First Quarter 4,940 1.17 Second Quarter 4,190 1.00 Third Quarter 4,240 1.01 Fourth Quarter 2,780 0.67 Year 16,150 3.85 2016 First Quarter 1,810 0.43 Second Quarter 1,700 0.41 Third Quarter 2,650 0.63 Fourth Quarter 1,680 0.41 Year 7,840 1.88 2017 First Quarter 4,010 0.95 Second Quarter 3,350 0.78 Third Quarter 3,970 0.93 Fourth Quarter 8,380 1.97 Year 19,710 4.63 2018 First Quarter 4,650 1.09 Second Quarter 3,950 0.92 Third Quarter 6,240 1.46 Fourth Quarter 6,000 1.41 Year 20,840 4.88 1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. 