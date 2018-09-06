Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil Signs Framework Agreement for Proposed Chemical Complex in China

ExxonMobil
said today that it has signed a cooperation framework agreement with the
Guangdong Provincial People’s Government to advance discussions
concerning the proposed construction of a chemical complex in the
Huizhou Dayawan Petrochemical Industrial Park. The new facility would
help meet expected demand growth for chemical products in China.
The multibillion-dollar project, which remains subject to a final
investment decision, would include a 1.2 million-tons-per-year ethylene
flexible feed steam cracker, two performance polyethylene lines and two
differentiated performance polypropylene lines. ExxonMobil’s decision to
proceed with the project will be based on a number of factors, including
receipt of permits and project competitiveness. Startup is planned for
2023.
“Our agreement with the Guangdong Provincial Government demonstrates
ExxonMobil’s interest in advancing this project from concept to
completion,” said John Verity, president of the ExxonMobil Chemical
Company. “We value the government’s support and its experience in moving
such a large-scale project forward.”
The new complex would rely on advanced proprietary technologies in
direct crude steam cracking and performance polymers manufacturing. It
would support progress toward China’s national petrochemical development
priorities, which include self-sufficiency, diversified feedstock
sources, rebalancing fuels versus chemicals and advancing new
competitive technology. The framework agreement also confirms Guangdong
Province’s support in progressing the Huizhou LNG receiving terminal, in
which ExxonMobil intends to participate, including supply of LNG.
The company is also evaluating other chemicals manufacturing projects in
Asia to help meet expected demand growth in the region. ExxonMobil
expects to grow chemicals manufacturing capacity in Asia Pacific and
North America by about 40 percent. That growth will be achieved in part
by adding 13 new facilities, including two world-class steam crackers in
the United States that are part of the
company’s Growing the Gulf initiative. These investments would
enable the company to meet increasing demand in Asia and other growing
markets.
The company recently commenced operations at its new
1.5 million ton-per-year ethane cracker at the company’s integrated
Baytown chemical and refining complex in Texas. ExxonMobil and SABIC
have also created a new joint venture to advance development of the Gulf
Coast Growth Ventures project, a
1.8 million tonne ethane cracker currently planned for construction in
San Patricio County, Texas. The facility will also include a
monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.
ExxonMobil’s downstream and chemical businesses both have a presence in
China, and the company operates primarily through its Shanghai-based
ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co. Ltd. affiliate. The company is also a
joint venture partner with Sinopec, Fujian Province and Saudi Aramco in
China’s first integrated refining and petrochemical facility to include
international participation.
ExxonMobil is committed to social investment where it operates and
supports programs that focus on the environment, health and education.
