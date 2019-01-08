Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil and IBM to Advance Energy Sector Application of Quantum Computing

ExxonMobil
said today that it has signed a partnership agreement with IBM to
advance the potential use of quantum computing in developing
next-generation energy and manufacturing technologies. The new
partnership was formally announced during the 2019 Consumer Electronics
Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
As part of the agreement, ExxonMobil becomes the first energy company to
join the IBM
Q Network, a worldwide community of Fortune 500 companies, startups,
academic institutions and national research labs working to advance
quantum computing and explore practical applications for science and
business.
“The scale and complexity of many challenges we face in our business
surpass the limits of today’s traditional computers,” said Vijay Swarup,
vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and
Engineering Company. “Quantum computing can potentially provide us with
capabilities to simulate nature and chemistry that we’ve never had
before. As we continue our own research and development efforts in the
areas of energy and chemical manufacturing, our agreement with IBM will
allow us to expand our knowledge base and potentially apply new
solutions in computing to further advance those efforts.”
Advances in quantum computing could provide ExxonMobil with an ability
to address computationally challenging problems across a variety of
applications, including the potential to optimize a country’s power
grid, and perform more predictive environmental modeling and highly
accurate quantum chemistry calculations to enable discovery of new
materials for more efficient carbon capture.
“The advancement of new breakthroughs, coupled with the creative
application of current technologies available to us from outside the
energy sector, will be critical in addressing the dual challenge of
producing energy to fuel economies and meeting consumers’ needs while
managing the risks of climate change,” Swarup said. “Much of the success
in our own ingenuity is facilitated by the innovation of others outside
our industry, from three-dimensional printing to quantum computing. The
many partnerships we lead or participate in around the world provide us
with opportunities to exchange ideas and collaborate, applying our own
unique experiences, knowledge and strengths toward a potentially
successful breakthrough in lower-emission energy production or a more
efficient manufacturing process.”
ExxonMobil’s partnership with IBM expands the company’s collaborative
efforts with other companies and academic institutions that are focused
on developing an array of new energy technologies, improving energy
efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The
company currently works with about 80 universities in the United States,
Europe and Asia to explore next-generation energy technologies.
