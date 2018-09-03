Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
News 
News

Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil says blockade threatens production at Nigeria oil facilities

09/03/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

ABUJA (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday that a blockade by former employees threatens crude production at oil facilities in Nigeria, adding that "disruptions to these operations have the potential to significantly impact revenues."

The company made the announcement in a statement after a six-week blockade by former workers at the oil facilities.

Mobil Producing Nigeria, the ExxonMobil subsidiary that released the statement, produces over 550,000 barrels per day of crude oil, condensates and natural gas liquids, according to the company website.

Nigeria's average production in the second quarter of 2018 was 1.8 million barrels per day, according to the country's statistics office.

The blockades were described in ExxonMobil's statement as the "playing of loud music, defacing of company facilities and intimidation of personnel."

The "continued denial of access to production facilities could impact the company's ability to safely continue production operations," ExxonMobil said.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten, Alexis Akwagyiram and Camillus Eboh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

08/30Imperial Oil plans 10% cut in Canada oil sands emissions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 312 B
EBIT 2018 31 667 M
Net income 2018 19 541 M
Debt 2018 34 446 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 17,59
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 339 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 88,1 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.15%339 425
BP4.71%142 224
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.58%121 390
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES34.65%111 147
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 034
PHILLIPS 6617.16%55 020
