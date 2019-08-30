Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 11:00:49 am
68.29 USD   -0.20%
10:52aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil supports methane regulation
PU
02:48aAramco Considers Tokyo In Split Listing -- WSJ
DJ
08/29EXXON MOBIL : EPA moves to revoke rules on oil industry methane leaks
AQ
News 
News

Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil supports methane regulation

08/30/2019 | 10:52am EDT

[Attachment]

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed how it might regulate future methane emissions, so I thought it would be a good time to reiterate ExxonMobil's position on methane.

Last year we announced our support for the direct regulation of methane emissions for new and existing oil and gas facilities. That hasn't changed.

Our experience shows that methane emissions can be mitigated in a cost-effective manner. Since we announced voluntary efforts to reduce methane emissions, we've made great progress and are on track to meet our commitment to reduce corporate-wide emissions by 15 percent by 2020, when compared to 2016 levels.

We're also exploring new technologies to further reduce emissions. We're working with government laboratories, universities, NGOs, and other industry participants on a substantial research and technology development program that includes innovations to quickly and efficiently detect leaks.

While voluntary efforts by individual companies are important, they only capture a fraction of industry's overall emissions. Full industry participation is required to maximize the benefits to society.

That's why our views on EPA's regulations haven't changed, and we urge EPA to retain the main features of the existing methane rule.

Staale Gjervik is Senior Vice President, Unconventional, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:51:15 UTC
