Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil to Increase, Accelerate Permian Output to 1 Million Barrels Per Day by 2024

ExxonMobil
said today it has revised its Permian Basin growth plans to produce more
than 1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day by as early as 2024 – an
increase of nearly 80 percent and a significant acceleration of value.
The size of the company’s resource base in the Permian is approximately
10 billion oil-equivalent barrels and is likely to grow further as
analysis and development activities continue.
“We’re increasingly confident about our Permian growth strategy due to
our unique development plans,” said Neil Chapman, ExxonMobil senior vice
president. “We will leverage our large, contiguous acreage position, our
improved understanding of the resource and the full range of
ExxonMobil’s capabilities in executing major projects.”
“Our plans are attractive at a range of prices and we expect them to
drive more value as we continue to lower our development and production
costs,” Chapman said.
ExxonMobil’s investments in the Permian Basin are expected to produce
double-digit returns, even at low oil prices. At a $35 per barrel oil
price, for example, Permian production will have an average return of
more than 10 percent.
The anticipated increase in production will be supported by further
evaluation of ExxonMobil’s Delaware Basin’s increased resource size,
infrastructure development plans, and secured capacity to transport oil
and gas to ExxonMobil’s Gulf Coast refineries and petrochemical
operations through the Wink-to-Webster, Permian Highway and Double E
pipelines.
Among the company’s key advantages in the Permian, is its acreage
position. The company has large, contiguous acreage that enables
multi-well pads in large development corridors connecting to efficient
gathering systems, reducing development costs and accelerating
production growth. ExxonMobil’s scale, financial capacity and technical
capabilities enable the company to maximize the value of the resource.
ExxonMobil is actively building infrastructure to support volume growth.
Plans include construction at 30 sites to enhance oil and gas
processing, water handling and ensure takeaway capacity from the basin.
Construction activities include central delivery facilities designed to
handle up to 600,000 barrels of oil and 1 billion cubic feet of gas per
day and enhanced water-handling capacity through 350 miles of
already-constructed pipeline.
“These investments support growth plans and ensure that as production
levels continue to rise, we are well positioned in processing and
transportation capacity,” Chapman said.
The investment plans will also bring great benefits to the local area.
ExxonMobil’s expansion in the region will benefit communities in West
Texas and southeast New Mexico through billions in property tax revenue,
economic development and the creation of high-paying jobs.
ExxonMobil remains one of the most active operators in the Permian Basin
and has 48 drilling rigs currently in operation and plans to increase
its rig count to approximately 55 by the end of the year.
Increased use of technology, including enhanced subsurface
characterization, subsurface modeling and advanced data analytics to
support optimization and automation, will help the company reduce costs,
improve its development plan and increase resource recovery.
