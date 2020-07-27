Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
News 
News

Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will release second quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, July 31, 2020. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 6:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Neil Chapman, senior vice president, and Stephen Littleton, vice president and secretary, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 8833421 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 189 B - -
Net income 2020 -3 188 M - -
Net Debt 2020 59 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,7x
Yield 2020 8,04%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 48,93 $
Last Close Price 43,43 $
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.76%183 631
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD41.75%182 299
BP PLC-36.79%76 744
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.44%65 821
NESTE OYJ33.43%36 963
PTT-12.50%34 761
