Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exxon Mobil : Japan's Inpex ships 1st condensate cargo from Ichthys project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 02:09am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Inpex Corp, Japan's top explorer, said it has shipped its first condensate export cargo from the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

An Inpex spokesman said it shipped the 350,000 barrels cargo from the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility on Monday, but did not provide more details.

Reuters reported last month that Inpex sold 350,000 barrels of Ichthys condensate to load over Sept. 28 to Oct. 8 in a tender to Exxon Mobil Corp.

Inpex said in August that it expected the $40 billion Ichthys project to start shipping condensate, LNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in that order from around end-September to end-December.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.93% 85.81 Delayed Quote.2.59%
INPEX CORP 1.41% 1437 End-of-day quote.0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:32aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil partners NBA, Africare to develop human capacity in Nig..
AQ
02:09aEXXON MOBIL : Japan's Inpex ships 1st condensate cargo from Ichthys project
RE
10/01EXXON MOBIL : Exxonmobil Starts Producing Ultra-Low-Sulfur Fuels at New Beaumont..
AQ
09/29EXXON MOBIL : Greece signed the Energy agreement for drilling in Crete with Exxo..
AQ
09/29EXXON MOBIL : QP Wins Exploration Rights for Brazil Offshore Block
AQ
09/29EXXON MOBIL : Brazil to Focus on Drilling and Production
AQ
09/29EXXON MOBIL : QP wins exploration rights for offshore block in Brazil
AQ
09/29EXXON MOBIL : QP-ExxonMobil wins exploration rights for offshore block in Brazil
AQ
09/28EXXON MOBIL : QP, ExxonMobil win offshore exploration rights in Brazil
AQ
09/28EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Partners, NGO, NBA On Youth Development In Nigeria
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01U.S.-Canada Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
10/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada-U.S. Trade Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time 
09/28Exxon-led consortium to pay Rosneft $230M to settle production dispute 
09/28Shell, Exxon, Chevron among winners of Brazil pre-salt auction 
09/27Exxon eyes drilling, production in Brazil's pre-salt 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 320 B
EBIT 2018 31 455 M
Net income 2018 19 759 M
Debt 2018 34 746 M
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 18,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 360 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 89,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.59%363 134
BP12.74%154 599
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%124 734
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES36.33%109 896
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.30%64 231
PHILLIPS 6611.44%52 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.