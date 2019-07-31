Exxon Mobil : Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas

By Dan Molinski

A large fire and possible explosions happened Wednesday at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Baytown petrochemical and refinery complex in Texas.

"Exxon Mobil Baytown is dealing with a fire at its facility," the city of Baytown said on its Twitter feed. "The fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material." The city added that Exxon has advised nearby residents to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution."

Exxon said in a statement the fire is specifically located at the complex's Baytown Olefins Plant, which is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world. "Our fire team is working to extinguish the fire," Exxon said, adding it is also checking in on the safety of all its workers.

Live, local video images from television stations in Houston showed flames shooting several stories in the air from pipes inside the plant, and many locals reported that their house and windows shook from a huge initial explosion. Exxon didn't immediately report any explosions.

Exxon's website says the Baytown complex, which includes a 561,000-barrel-a-day refinery, was founded 100 years ago in 1919, and said it "is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world." The complex is located on 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston.

