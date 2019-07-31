Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas

0
07/31/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

A large fire and possible explosions happened Wednesday at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Baytown petrochemical and refinery complex in Texas.

"Exxon Mobil Baytown is dealing with a fire at its facility," the city of Baytown said on its Twitter feed. "The fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material." The city added that Exxon has advised nearby residents to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution."

Exxon said in a statement the fire is specifically located at the complex's Baytown Olefins Plant, which is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world. "Our fire team is working to extinguish the fire," Exxon said, adding it is also checking in on the safety of all its workers.

Live, local video images from television stations in Houston showed flames shooting several stories in the air from pipes inside the plant, and many locals reported that their house and windows shook from a huge initial explosion. Exxon didn't immediately report any explosions.

Exxon's website says the Baytown complex, which includes a 561,000-barrel-a-day refinery, was founded 100 years ago in 1919, and said it "is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world." The complex is located on 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.25% 75.54 Delayed Quote.10.50%
WTI 0.53% 58.45 Delayed Quote.23.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 269 B
EBIT 2019 26 063 M
Net income 2019 15 298 M
Debt 2019 39 269 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 85,24  $
Last Close Price 75,35  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.50%318 813
BP PLC9.53%125 116
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES5.32%101 649
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)7.22%101 649
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.16%89 616
PHILLIPS 6620.27%46 473
