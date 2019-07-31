Exxon Mobil : Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas --2nd Update

By Dan Molinski

A large explosion and fire broke out Wednesday at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Baytown petrochemical and refinery complex near Houston, causing minor injuries to at least 37 workers.

"We had a fire and explosion, and we don't know what the cause of that incident is, but I can tell you that we're going to work diligently to figure it out so it doesn't happen again," Jason Duncan, Exxon's plant manager for the complex's Olefins Plant where the fire happened. "What's on fire is propane and polypropylene, a light hydrocarbon mixture."

Mr. Duncan told reporters that as of Wednesday afternoon the fire had been "isolated and contained," but not yet fully extinguished. He said an alert to nearby residents to "shelter in place" remained in effect. The fire wasn't creating any adverse impact to the environment, he said, although he added air monitoring would continue.

Live, local video images from Houston television stations showed flames shooting several stories in the air Wednesday morning from vertical pipes inside the plant, and many people nearby reported that their homes and windows shook from a huge, initial explosion. Images late Wednesday afternoon showed a reduction in flames as fire hoses around the plant's fence line continued to spray onto the fire.

Exxon's website says the Baytown complex, which employs some 7,000 workers and includes a 561,000-barrel-a-day refinery, was founded in 1919, and it "is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world." The complex's refinery processes crude oil to make gasoline and other fuels. The petrochemical part of the complex, where the fire happened, makes plastics for consumer products, automobiles, car bumpers and other applications.

The complex is on 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston.

Of the 37 injuries, Mr. Duncan said they appeared to be mostly minor burns not requiring a hospital visit, although he added that it was still early. He said all workers at the complex had been accounted for.

Adrian Shelley, director of the Texas office for Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer-advocacy group, said in an email that state and federal authorities needed to take stronger action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Today's chemical explosion at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown is just the latest in an endless list of hazardous incidents that Houston-area communities have been forced to endure," Mr. Shelley said. "It's time for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency to get serious about preventing these dangerous fires."

