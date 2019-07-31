Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas --2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

A large explosion and fire broke out Wednesday at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Baytown petrochemical and refinery complex near Houston, causing minor injuries to at least 37 workers.

"We had a fire and explosion, and we don't know what the cause of that incident is, but I can tell you that we're going to work diligently to figure it out so it doesn't happen again," Jason Duncan, Exxon's plant manager for the complex's Olefins Plant where the fire happened. "What's on fire is propane and polypropylene, a light hydrocarbon mixture."

Mr. Duncan told reporters that as of Wednesday afternoon the fire had been "isolated and contained," but not yet fully extinguished. He said an alert to nearby residents to "shelter in place" remained in effect. The fire wasn't creating any adverse impact to the environment, he said, although he added air monitoring would continue.

Live, local video images from Houston television stations showed flames shooting several stories in the air Wednesday morning from vertical pipes inside the plant, and many people nearby reported that their homes and windows shook from a huge, initial explosion. Images late Wednesday afternoon showed a reduction in flames as fire hoses around the plant's fence line continued to spray onto the fire.

Exxon's website says the Baytown complex, which employs some 7,000 workers and includes a 561,000-barrel-a-day refinery, was founded in 1919, and it "is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world." The complex's refinery processes crude oil to make gasoline and other fuels. The petrochemical part of the complex, where the fire happened, makes plastics for consumer products, automobiles, car bumpers and other applications.

The complex is on 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston.

Of the 37 injuries, Mr. Duncan said they appeared to be mostly minor burns not requiring a hospital visit, although he added that it was still early. He said all workers at the complex had been accounted for.

Adrian Shelley, director of the Texas office for Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer-advocacy group, said in an email that state and federal authorities needed to take stronger action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Today's chemical explosion at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown is just the latest in an endless list of hazardous incidents that Houston-area communities have been forced to endure," Mr. Shelley said. "It's time for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency to get serious about preventing these dangerous fires."

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.31% 74.36 Delayed Quote.10.50%
WTI -0.45% 57.95 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
04:37pEXXON MOBIL : Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas --2nd Upda..
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:11pTHE LATEST : 37 suffer minor injuries in Texas plant fire
AQ
01:54pEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
01:44pEXXON MOBIL : Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas
DJ
12:42pEXXON MOBIL : Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery
AQ
07/30EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Responds To Customer Needs, Increases Synthetic Base St..
BU
07/30EXXON MOBIL : $600M Debts - NNPC Clears ExxonMobil of Liabilities Over Oil Asset..
AQ
07/30BP Earnings Flat as Production, Strong Trading Offset Lower Oil Prices -- 2nd..
DJ
07/30Texas shale pioneers struggle to appease investors
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 269 B
EBIT 2019 26 063 M
Net income 2019 15 298 M
Debt 2019 39 269 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 85,24  $
Last Close Price 75,35  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.50%318 813
BP PLC9.53%125 116
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES5.32%101 649
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)7.22%101 649
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.16%89 616
PHILLIPS 6620.27%46 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group