Exxon Mobil : May Pursue Oil and Gas Exploration in Israel -Reuters

--Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) is considering oil and gas exploration in Israel, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

--Company executives have held talks with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz in Houston about bidding for rights for offshore blocks in an auction scheduled for June, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ceraweek-energy-israel-exclusive/exclusive-exxon-eyes-israel-gas-bid-in-major-middle-east-shift-idUSKCN1QU2U2

