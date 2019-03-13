Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
My previous session
News 
Exxon Mobil : May Pursue Oil and Gas Exploration in Israel -Reuters

03/13/2019 | 07:29pm EDT

--Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) is considering oil and gas exploration in Israel, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

--Company executives have held talks with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz in Houston about bidding for rights for offshore blocks in an auction scheduled for June, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ceraweek-energy-israel-exclusive/exclusive-exxon-eyes-israel-gas-bid-in-major-middle-east-shift-idUSKCN1QU2U2

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.89% 80.71 Delayed Quote.17.32%
WTI 2.01% 58.31 Delayed Quote.25.48%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 291 B
EBIT 2019 28 619 M
Net income 2019 19 437 M
Debt 2019 37 210 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,10
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 339 B
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.32%338 784
BP8.20%142 998
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES18.74%121 227
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP18.42%106 646
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.31%52 566
PHILLIPS 6613.05%44 304
