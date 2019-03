By Michael Dabaie

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Friday John Verity, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Co., will retire.

The board of directors named Karen McKee, senior vice president for basic chemicals, integration and growth, as new president for ExxonMobil Chemical effective April 1.

Ms. McKee joined the company in the U.K. in 1990.

Exxon shares were up 0.4% at midday.

