MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
News 
News

Exxon Mobil : New York Attorney General Drops Part of Exxon Case

11/07/2019 | 07:45pm EST

By Corinne Ramey

The New York attorney general's office Thursday dropped part of its securities-fraud case against Exxon Mobil Corp. on the final day of a rare climate-change-related trial that has pushed the oil giant's accounting practices into public view.

Attorney general's office lawyers withdrew two fraud counts at the end of a nearly three-week trial examining Exxon's public and private estimates of potential climate-change regulations on its future business. But the attorney general's office proceeded with two counts that require the elements of the Martin Act, a New York state antifraud law with a lower bar of proof: that Exxon made misrepresentations to investors and that those deceptions mattered.

The attorney general's office pulled back the civil fraud counts during closing arguments of a trial that has been closely watched for its implications for the largest American oil company and the energy industry in general.

Attorney General Letitia James has accused Exxon of deceiving its investors about its financial modeling for policies that countries might enact to combat climate change. The oil company told investors it used one formula to account for these future regulations, but internally used lower numbers, the office has argued.

Jonathan Zweig, a lawyer for the attorney general's office, said the case wasn't about whether Exxon's employees were good people, as the company's lawyers suggested. "The question in this case is whether Exxon's disclosures were accurate," Mr. Zweig said. "And the evidence shows that they were not."

Lawyers for Exxon have called the case meritless and said reasonable investors wouldn't expect to know such proprietary calculations. "Exxon Mobil did not have two sets of books," Theodore Wells Jr., a lawyer for Exxon, said Thursday. "Exxon Mobil had two distinct metrics that were used for different purposes."

In court Thursday, Mr. Wells, who represents Exxon, asked the judge not to drop the fraud counts, saying the company had a right to receive a ruling on those claims. The claims had damaged the reputation of the company and its executives, he said.

"That leaves a cloud over the reputation of the people," he said. "Furthermore, because of this case, we have copycat cases tracking this case word-for-word in private federal-securities cases, books and record cases," Mr. Wells said.

Mr. Wells said the Massachusetts attorney general had recently sued the company as well. A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts attorney general didn't respond to a request for comment.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager said that while he believed the New York attorney general had a right to withdraw the claims, he would read the lawyers' written arguments on the matter. He has indicated he would rule on the case in as little as a month.

If Justice Ostrager rules in favor of the attorney general, it could spur further lawsuits or investigations into Exxon and other oil companies. A ruling in Exxon's favor would likely insulate the company against such claims, and, from the company's perspective, bolster its reputation on climate-change issues.

Either side would likely appeal the judge's ruling.

Write to Corinne Ramey at Corinne.Ramey@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.13% 73.01 Delayed Quote.4.84%
WTI 0.02% 56.94 Delayed Quote.24.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 B
EBIT 2019 19 433 M
Net income 2019 12 520 M
Debt 2019 40 875 M
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 302 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,41  $
Last Close Price 71,49  $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
B. W. Corson President
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.84%302 482
BP PLC3.66%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.08%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.92%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.46%52 621
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.05%47 938
