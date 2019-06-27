Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : OPEC expected to roll over deal on supply cuts - Iraqi oil minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:59am EDT
Iraqi oil minister Thamer Ghadhban speaks to the media during a handover ceremony at the ministry's headquarters in Baghdad

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC is likely to roll over a deal on cutting supplies at a meeting next week and keep curbs at least at the same level as those in place since Jan. 1, Iraq's oil minister on Thursday.

A deal between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to curb output by 1.2 million barrels runs out at the end of June. Meetings on July 1-2 in Vienna will discuss the next steps.

"The rollover at least would be at the same level because it has not been very effective, it has been effective to a certain level to minimise the glut in the market, but there are now ideas or calls for agreeing (on) even more," Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said.

He said the issue would be discussed in Vienna.

Ghadhban also told reporters in London that Exxon had completed an evacuation of its staff from an oilfield in southern Iraq for security reasons.

Contractual wrangling and security concerns have held back a $53 billion deal with the U.S. energy giant to boost Iraq's oil output at its southern fields, Iraqi government officials have said.

Ghadhban said on the sidelines of the CWC Iraq Petroleum Conference in London that the two sides were drawing up a heads of agreement, adding one snag related to pricing and inflation adjustments remained.

"We are now working on final draft of our agreement. The point has to do with pricing, inflation and deflation, related to cash flow how to look at the price and returns. It’s purely a technical point, not political," the minister said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
06:59aEXXON MOBIL : OPEC expected to roll over deal on supply cuts - Iraqi oil ministe..
RE
06:43aEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk - BP chairman
RE
06/26EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil renews its partnership with GoMechanic as official lubr..
AQ
06/26EXXON MOBIL : Gas giant Linde to produce more hydrogen with US$1.4b plant invest..
AQ
06/25Energy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices--Update
DJ
06/25EXXON MOBIL : Reports Power Outage at Beaumont, Texas, Refinery
DJ
06/25Energy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices
DJ
06/25EXXON MOBIL : Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex, boost..
AQ
06/25LINDE : plans $1.4 billion Singapore expansion, signs Exxon supply deal
RE
06/24Linde Signs Pact With ExxonMobil to Invest $1.4 Billion to Expand Singapore G..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 26 565 M
Net income 2019 17 379 M
Debt 2019 36 538 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,00
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 324 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 85,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.85%324 102
BP PLC11.81%143 104
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.42%118 740
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.12%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.65%49 576
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%45 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About