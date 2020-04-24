Exxon Mobil : Plans to Make 5 Million Bottles of Hand Sanitizer

By Dave Sebastian

Exxon Mobil Corp. said it is shifting its Louisiana operations to make hand sanitizer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, targeting 160,000 gallons of sanitizer that are enough to fill nearly five million four-ounce bottles.

The energy company on Friday said it would donate the sanitizer to Covid-19 response efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Exxon Mobil said it has upped its monthly production of isopropyl alcohol, a key sanitizer ingredient, by about 3,000 tons at its Baton Rouge, La., chemical manufacturing facility. To make and distribute the sanitizer, the company said it bought more ingredients and modified equipment in Baton Rouge and at a lubricants plant in Port Allen, La.

The company joins other businesses, such as Verizon Communications Inc. and Xerox Holdings Corp., that have turned to making sanitizer amid the pandemic.

