Exxon Mobil Relaunches Sale Process for Caspian Sea Oil Field Stake --Reuters

--Exxon Mobil Corp. has relaunched the sale process for its 6.8% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field in the Caspian Sea, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--According to the report, Exxon Mobil first tried to sell the stake in 2018.

--A company spokeswoman told Reuters that "Exxon Mobil is testing market interest for its non-operated producing assets in Azerbaijan."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-exxon-m-a-azerbaijan-exclusive/exclusive-exxon-revives-sale-of-stake-in-giant-azeri-oilfield-idUSKBN22V25S

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com