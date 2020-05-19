Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil Relaunches Sale Process for Caspian Sea Oil Field Stake --Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

--Exxon Mobil Corp. has relaunched the sale process for its 6.8% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field in the Caspian Sea, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--According to the report, Exxon Mobil first tried to sell the stake in 2018.

--A company spokeswoman told Reuters that "Exxon Mobil is testing market interest for its non-operated producing assets in Azerbaijan."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-exxon-m-a-azerbaijan-exclusive/exclusive-exxon-revives-sale-of-stake-in-giant-azeri-oilfield-idUSKBN22V25S

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -3.09% 43.94 Delayed Quote.-39.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.76% 34.46 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
WTI -2.38% 31.851 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:36pExxon Mobil Relaunches Sale Process for Caspian Sea Oil Field Stake --Reuters
DJ
04:36pReturn of Car Traffic Fuels Surge in Oil
DJ
02:38pEXXON MOBIL : Senator laments as ExxonMobil sacks 347 staff
AQ
01:35pJPMorgan directors reelected, former Exxon exec overcomes opposition
RE
11:08aEXXON MOBIL : Reducing methane emissions by leveraging terabytes
PU
10:50aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield
RE
10:02aReturn of Car Traffic Fuels Surge in Oil
DJ
05:45aReturn of Car Traffic Fuels Surge in Oil
DJ
05:45aNeither Coronavirus Nor Trade Tensions Can Stop U.S. Companies' Push Into Chi..
DJ
02:38aPetronas Partners Exxon Mobil in Suriname Hydrocarbon Exploration
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B
EBIT 2020 284 M
Net income 2020 -2 670 M
Debt 2020 59 122 M
Yield 2020 7,94%
P/E ratio 2020 -73,6x
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,62 $
Last Close Price 43,94 $
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.81%191 707
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.99%112 811
BP PLC-31.98%78 827
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.39%70 786
PHILLIPS 66-31.53%33 310
PTT0.00%32 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group