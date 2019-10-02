Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Reports Equipment Shutdown at Beaumont Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Exxon Mobil Corp. reported excessive emissions Wednesday at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery after shutting down part of a Coker unit to make repairs.

"A portion of the Coker unit was shut down to make repairs to process piping," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Personnel are working to restore normal operations .. all contractual commitments are anticipated to be met."

It said the above-normal emissions began Wednesday morning and were expected to end Thursday morning.

The 362,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery is 90 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.61% 67.15 Delayed Quote.1.11%
WTI -3.05% 52.44 Delayed Quote.23.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:55pEXXON MOBIL : Reports Equipment Shutdown at Beaumont Refinery
DJ
10:02aElizabeth Warren Unveils Plan to Tax Lobbying by Corporations and Trade Assoc..
DJ
09:31aThe Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine..
AQ
02:11aEXXON MOBIL : Big Tech's eco-pledges aren't slowing its pursuit of Big Oil
AQ
10/01EXXON MOBIL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01EXXON MOBIL : GSS Karu win Power Forward basketball tourney
AQ
09/30Algeria's Sonatrach says it discussed partnerships with Exxon Mobil
RE
09/30EXXON MOBIL : Oyedeji commends winners of Power Forward Basketball tourney
AQ
09/30EXXON MOBIL : Shell, Exxon mobil among groups to build 5 lng terminals
AQ
09/27Eni - Var Energi acquires ExxonMobil's upstream assets in Norway
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 22 778 M
Net income 2019 13 104 M
Debt 2019 42 351 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 292 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 79,48  $
Last Close Price 67,15  $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.11%298 758
BP PLC3.68%128 572
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.38%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.60%49 107
PHILLIPS 6617.27%45 931
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%43 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group