Exxon Mobil : Reports Equipment Shutdown at Beaumont Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. reported excessive emissions Wednesday at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery after shutting down part of a Coker unit to make repairs.

"A portion of the Coker unit was shut down to make repairs to process piping," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Personnel are working to restore normal operations .. all contractual commitments are anticipated to be met."

It said the above-normal emissions began Wednesday morning and were expected to end Thursday morning.

The 362,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery is 90 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com