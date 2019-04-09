Exxon Mobil : Reports Leak, Gas Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Tuesday reported a leak that led to gas emissions at its refinery in Baytown, Texas, but said it expects to meet contractual commitments.

"Leak in PS-8 Atmospheric Tower overhead line resulted in emissions to atmosphere," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Activities are being progressed to repair the leak."

It said the emissions began Monday and were expected to continue until Wednesday, lasting about 48 hours total.

"The event is ongoing. We expect to meet our contractual commitments," it said.

The 561,000 barrel-a-day refinery is located about 25 miles east of Houston.

