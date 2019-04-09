Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Reports Leak, Gas Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

04/09/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Tuesday reported a leak that led to gas emissions at its refinery in Baytown, Texas, but said it expects to meet contractual commitments.

"Leak in PS-8 Atmospheric Tower overhead line resulted in emissions to atmosphere," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Activities are being progressed to repair the leak."

It said the emissions began Monday and were expected to continue until Wednesday, lasting about 48 hours total.

"The event is ongoing. We expect to meet our contractual commitments," it said.

The 561,000 barrel-a-day refinery is located about 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.19% 82.02 Delayed Quote.20.97%
WTI -0.47% 64.14 Delayed Quote.36.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 288 B
EBIT 2019 28 031 M
Net income 2019 19 887 M
Debt 2019 35 499 M
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 14,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 349 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 84,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION20.97%349 329
BP PLC16.58%153 353
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES18.55%121 205
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP19.41%106 448
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.41%52 956
PHILLIPS 6614.10%44 431
