MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon Mobil : Reports Operational Snag at Beaumont, Texas Refinery

11/13/2019 | 08:28am EST

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported an operational disruption that led to above-normal gas emissions at its refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"Instrument failure resulting in a process upset and emissions," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions began Tuesday, lasted two hours and included the release of some 15,790 pounds of sulfur dioxide.

"The refinery anticipates no impact to production and continues to meet contractual commitments," the refinery said.

The 362,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery is 90 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

