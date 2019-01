By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported an operational disruption that led to flaring of gases at its refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said a "process upset," caused flaring that happened Wednesday and lasted for about one hour.

"The refinery anticipates no impact to production," it said.

The 362,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery is located 90 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com