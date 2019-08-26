Exxon Mobil : Reports Power Outage at Beaumont, Texas Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Monday reported an electricity outage that was disrupting operations at several unit of its refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"Multiple unit upset due to loss of power," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Personnel are working to restore normal operations ... All contractual commitments are anticipated to be met."

It said the incident was also causing above-normal gas emissions that began Sunday afternoon and were expected to end Monday afternoon.

The 362,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery is 90 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com