Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Reports Power Outage at Beaumont, Texas Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Monday reported an electricity outage that was disrupting operations at several unit of its refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"Multiple unit upset due to loss of power," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Personnel are working to restore normal operations ... All contractual commitments are anticipated to be met."

It said the incident was also causing above-normal gas emissions that began Sunday afternoon and were expected to end Monday afternoon.

The 362,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery is 90 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.41% 67.745 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
WTI 1.22% 53.74 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:42pEXXON MOBIL : Reports Power Outage at Beaumont, Texas Refinery
DJ
10:19aBP, Chevron among approved bidders for Brazil October oil auction- ANP
RE
10:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil and Mosaic Materials to Explore New Carbon Capture Tech..
BU
08/21U.S. farmers, lawmakers dial up pressure on Trump over biofuel policy
RE
08/21Santos First-Half Profit Jumps with Increased Production
DJ
08/21EXXON MOBIL : African Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to attract $103 Billion in 201..
AQ
08/21Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
RE
08/21JOHN HESS : Stake in A Guyana Oil Field Lifts Hess -- WSJ
DJ
08/21ACG sanctions $6 billion Azeri Central East development project
AQ
08/20EXXON MOBIL : Qatar Petroleum signs condensates deal with Exxon in Singapore
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 272 B
EBIT 2019 23 913 M
Net income 2019 13 829 M
Debt 2019 41 209 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 81,14  $
Last Close Price 67,49  $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.03%285 557
BP PLC-1.60%121 087
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.79%105 546
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.79%82 707
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-2.86%43 317
PHILLIPS 6610.48%42 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group