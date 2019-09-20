Log in
Exxon Mobil : Reports Storm-Related Tank Problems at Baytown, Texas Refinery

09/20/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Friday Tropical Storm Imelda is causing problems with the roof of a tank at its refinery in Baytown, Texas, which in turn is causing above-normal gas emissions at the plant.

"Floating roof on Tank No. 0744 experienced listing and subsequent emissions due to excessive rain event associated with Tropical Storm Imelda," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The tank water draws and pumps are being used to remove material from the roof and minimize emissions."

Exxon said the emissions began Thursday and could continue until Saturday Imelda brought heavy rainfall to the southeast Texas region where the Baytown refinery is located, but Friday the storm had mostly moved away from the area.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery is located 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.35% 72.08 Delayed Quote.6.07%
WTI -0.80% 58.34 Delayed Quote.36.21%
