EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
News 
Exxon Mobil : Reports Tubing Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

04/15/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Wednesday reported a tubing leak that led to above-normal emissions at its Baytown refinery in Texas.

"Tubing leak on Hydrodesulfurization Unit 1 Feed Drum pilot sensing line resulted in emissions to atmosphere," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Leak was isolated and emissions were discontinued."

It said the emissions happened Tuesday and lasted more than an hour.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery lies 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

