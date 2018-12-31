Exxon Mobil : Reports Unplanned Compressor Shutdown at Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp.'s (XOM) refinery in Baytown, Texas reported an unplanned compressor shutdown over the weekend at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit.

"Unplanned wet gas compressor shutdown at the FCCU-2 unit resulted in safe utilization of the flare system," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The emissions began Saturday and ended Sunday, lasting a total of about 24 hours, the refinery said. The unit has returned to normal operation, it said.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery, located 25 miles east of Houston, is the nation's second-largest refinery after Saudi Aramco's 600,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery.

