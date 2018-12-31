Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Reports Unplanned Compressor Shutdown at Baytown Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:28pm CET

Exxon Mobil Corp.'s (XOM) refinery in Baytown, Texas reported an unplanned compressor shutdown over the weekend at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit.

"Unplanned wet gas compressor shutdown at the FCCU-2 unit resulted in safe utilization of the flare system," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The emissions began Saturday and ended Sunday, lasting a total of about 24 hours, the refinery said. The unit has returned to normal operation, it said.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery, located 25 miles east of Houston, is the nation's second-largest refinery after Saudi Aramco's 600,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.12% 68.17 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
WTI 1.67% 46.25 Delayed Quote.-24.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:28pEXXON MOBIL : Reports Unplanned Compressor Shutdown at Baytown Refinery
DJ
01:36pEXXON MOBIL : Pakistan Hunts for Oil, Gas in Arabian Sea
AQ
01:36pEXXON MOBIL : Iraq Deal With Exxon, PetroChina in Progress
AQ
11:59aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil shelves Canada LNG export project
AQ
11:55aEXXON MOBIL : Preparations started to explore oil, gas from deep sea in Karachi
AQ
09:32aEXXON MOBIL : Rovuma LNG Moves Toward FID in 2019
AQ
12/30EXXON MOBIL : Qatar ExxonMobil Open draw ceremony
AQ
12/30TOUGH MATCHES EXPECTED AT QATAR EXXO : QTF official Zainal
AQ
12/29EXXON MOBIL : Rovuma LNG partners secure offtake commitments
AQ
12/29IRAQ INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL WITH EXXON, : Oil Minister Ghadhban
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 318 B
EBIT 2018 31 585 M
Net income 2018 20 383 M
Debt 2018 33 912 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 14,31
P/E ratio 2019 12,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 289 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 86,5 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-18.50%290 609
BP-3.83%127 921
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES22.33%99 556
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-17.62%91 865
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-18.01%42 216
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-11.73%40 311
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.