Exxon Mobil : Sources Say Exxon Plan Would Double Size of Beaumont Refinery -Reuters

--Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) intends to double the size of its Beaumont, Texas refinery, Reuters reported Monday, citing "two people familiar with the company's plans."

--The planned expansion would make the refinery the largest in the U.S., the story said.

--The expansion would see the Beaumont facility's capacity reach 615,444 barrels per day, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-refinery-expansion/exxon-oks-project-to-nearly-double-size-of-texas-refinery-sources-idUSKCN1PM2FZ

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com