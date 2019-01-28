Log in
Exxon Mobil : Sources Say Exxon Plan Would Double Size of Beaumont Refinery -Reuters

01/28/2019 | 05:47pm EST

--Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) intends to double the size of its Beaumont, Texas refinery, Reuters reported Monday, citing "two people familiar with the company's plans."

--The planned expansion would make the refinery the largest in the U.S., the story said.

--The expansion would see the Beaumont facility's capacity reach 615,444 barrels per day, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-refinery-expansion/exxon-oks-project-to-nearly-double-size-of-texas-refinery-sources-idUSKCN1PM2FZ

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.67% 71.24 Delayed Quote.5.18%
WTI -2.20% 52.08 Delayed Quote.16.87%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 316 B
EBIT 2018 30 873 M
Net income 2018 19 842 M
Debt 2018 34 740 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 15,33
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.18%303 649
BP2.21%134 204
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.13%111 409
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.32%98 104
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.07%51 104
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.59%44 270
