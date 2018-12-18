Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Tells EPA to Keep Obama Era Methane Rules -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 09:17pm CET

--Energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency it should retain methane-gas-emission rules from the Obama administration, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

--"We support maintaining the key elements of the underlying regulation, such as leak detection and repair programs," Exxon Vice President Gantt Walton said in the letter, according to the report.

--In September, the Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane-gas leaks.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-epa-methane/exxon-mobil-opposes-weakening-obama-era-emissions-rules-letter-to-epa-idUSKBN1OH23N

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -3.04% 71.69 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
WTI -6.22% 45.95 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
09:17pEXXON MOBIL : Tells EPA to Keep Obama Era Methane Rules -Reuters
DJ
08:18pEXXON MOBIL OPPOSES WEAKENING OBAMA- : letter to EPA
RE
03:30pEXXON MOBIL : Tanzania ups the pace on LNG project
AQ
11:34aEXXON MOBIL : UTM Dredging to enhance indigenous oil, gas, other operations
AQ
03:38aEXXON MOBIL : UTM Dredging to enhance indigenous oil, gas, other operations
AQ
12/17EXXON MOBIL : Placing American policy under the microscope
AQ
12/17CHEVRON : New oil, gas projects to accelerate next year - report
RE
12/16Shareholders call on ExxonMobil to set greenhouse gas reduction targets
RE
12/16Qatar Petroleum to invest $20 billion in U.S. in major expansion
RE
12/14EXXON MOBIL : Judith Batty and John Braun Join MWAA Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 318 B
EBIT 2018 31 900 M
Net income 2018 20 383 M
Debt 2018 33 293 M
Yield 2018 4,36%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 313 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 87,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-11.48%319 991
BP-2.70%130 165
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-2.61%102 599
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES22.80%98 033
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-15.30%47 873
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%41 570
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.