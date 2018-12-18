Exxon Mobil : Tells EPA to Keep Obama Era Methane Rules -Reuters

--Energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency it should retain methane-gas-emission rules from the Obama administration, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

--"We support maintaining the key elements of the underlying regulation, such as leak detection and repair programs," Exxon Vice President Gantt Walton said in the letter, according to the report.

--In September, the Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane-gas leaks.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-epa-methane/exxon-mobil-opposes-weakening-obama-era-emissions-rules-letter-to-epa-idUSKBN1OH23N

