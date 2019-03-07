Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : The Smithsonian showcases the historic ‘Green Book'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:14pm EST

From its first print run in 1936 to its final edition in 1966, 'The Green Book' played a significant role in providing sanctuary for African-American travelers on the road from the 1930s to the 1960s. The guide, conceived by Harlem (New York City) mailman Victor Hugo Green, was used by more than 20,000 travelers.

Road trips were dangerous for African-Americans during segregation and the Jim Crow era, and this book became essential to motorists by listing service stations, hotels, restaurants and other establishments where they were welcome.

The Smithsonian Institution announced that it will be highlighting the importance of 'The Green Book' and will raise awareness through a new traveling exhibit. Starting next year, the exhibit, sponsored by ExxonMobil, will journey to 12 cities over three years across the U.S.

ExxonMobil's predecessor, Standard Oil of New Jersey, distributed the book around the country through their Esso service stations as the only major retail distributor of the guide. In the 1940s, more than a third of Esso dealers were black, and the company also employed African-Americans as chemists, pipeline workers, mariners and office clerks.

Through the Smithsonian's exhibit, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the dangers faced by African-Americans traveling during segregation. They'll also learn how initiatives such as 'The Green Book' supported African-Americans in their travels during that era.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 20:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
03:14pEXXON MOBIL : The Smithsonian showcases the historic ‘Green Book'
PU
11:33aEXXON MOBIL : Cyprus Gas Fields are Turning into Export Grade
AQ
11:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Sponsor Smithsonian's Traveling Exhibition of Green ..
BU
10:47aEQUINOR : Government prepares new terms for talks on LNG project
AQ
09:35aEXXON MOBIL : to boost its top US shale oilfield output five fold
AQ
09:24aENERGY : Cyprus gas fields are turning into export grade
AQ
04:36aEXXON MOBIL : Oil Rises as Gold Retreats - 07 March 2019
AQ
03:34aEXXON MOBIL : Chevron raise production forecast in Texas-New Mexico
AQ
03:34aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to accelerate Permian production by 80%
AQ
01:42aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil reaches $600K settlement for 2013 refinery fire
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 283 B
EBIT 2019 28 571 M
Net income 2019 19 589 M
Debt 2019 36 877 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
P/E ratio 2020 13,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 84,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.60%335 735
BP8.48%143 639
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES12.80%114 493
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP21.39%109 057
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.49%53 249
PHILLIPS 6613.29%44 400
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.