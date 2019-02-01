Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Exxon Mobil : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., or Exxon Mobil Corp?

02/01/2019 | 09:32am EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ACB, FB, GE, SIRI, and XOM.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-aurora-cannabis-inc-facebook-inc-general-electric-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-or-exxon-mobil-corp-300788163.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
09:51aExxon Mobil's profit tops estimates as production rebounds
RE
09:50aTECHNIPFMC : ExxonMobil lets contract for Beaumont refinery expansion
AQ
09:40aBig Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices
DJ
09:32aEXXON MOBIL : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Facebook Inc...
PR
09:19aEXXON MOBIL : Rystad Energy - ExxonMobil leads the pack of top explorers of 2018
AQ
08:54aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
08:39aEXXON MOBIL : 4Q Gets Boost From Natural Gas -- Energy Comment
DJ
08:28aEXXON MOBIL : revenue rises, 4Q profit beats expectations
AQ
08:20aEXXON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:03aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Earns $20.8 Billion in 2018; $6 Billion in Fourth Quart..
BU
More news
