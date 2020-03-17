Log in
Exxon Mobil : Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk

03/17/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $37.20, up $2.71 or 7.86%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 21, 2008, when it rose 10.66%

-- Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday that it is looking to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and oil price rout. "Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement Monday

-- Down 27.68% month-to-date

-- Down 46.69% year-to-date

-- Down 64.36% from its all-time closing high of $104.38 on June 23, 2014

-- Down 54.00% from 52 weeks ago (March 19, 2019), when it closed at $80.87

-- Down 55.38% from its 52 week closing high of $83.38 on April 23, 2019

-- Up 7.86% from its 52 week closing low of $34.49 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $37.37

-- Up 8.35% at today's intraday high

-- Sixth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 18.38 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:37:51 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 6.16% 36.56 Delayed Quote.-50.57%
WTI -1.24% 28.79 Delayed Quote.-46.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 225 B
EBIT 2020 15 631 M
Net income 2020 10 042 M
Debt 2020 56 689 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 146 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 56,24  $
Last Close Price 34,49  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-50.57%145 968
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-32.92%81 268
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.05%75 497
BP PLC-45.01%63 968
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 431
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.63%22 067
