Exxon Mobil : Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $37.20, up $2.71 or 7.86%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 21, 2008, when it rose 10.66%

-- Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday that it is looking to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and oil price rout. "Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement Monday

-- Down 27.68% month-to-date

-- Down 46.69% year-to-date

-- Down 64.36% from its all-time closing high of $104.38 on June 23, 2014

-- Down 54.00% from 52 weeks ago (March 19, 2019), when it closed at $80.87

-- Down 55.38% from its 52 week closing high of $83.38 on April 23, 2019

-- Up 7.86% from its 52 week closing low of $34.49 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $37.37

-- Up 8.35% at today's intraday high

-- Sixth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 18.38 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:37:51 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet