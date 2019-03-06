Exxon Mobil : Updates Growth Plans

By Michael Dabaie

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Wednesday it expects its annual earnings potential to increase by more than 140% by 2025.

The company updated its growth plans as part of its annual investor day and said it expects annual earnings potential to increase by more than 140% by 2025 from 2017 adjusted earnings, assuming an oil price of $60 per barrel and based on 2017 margins.

Exxon's updated earnings projection compares with last year's estimated increase of 135% between 2017 and 2025. Cumulative earnings potential from 2019 through 2025 has increased by about $9 billion, supported by further improvements to the company's investment portfolio and divestment plans, the company said.

"We are exceeding the pace of our expected progress on the aggressive growth strategy we laid out last year," Chief Executive Darren W. Woods said.

The company said it is on track to significantly increase cash flow from operations and asset sales. Exxon expects annual cash flow from operations to reach $60 billion in 2025, assuming oil prices at $60 per barrel and 2017 margins. Cumulative cash flow from operations and asset sales over the period from 2019 to 2025 is $24 billion higher than what was communicated at last year's analyst meeting, including $15 billion from anticipated asset sales from 2019 to 2021.

