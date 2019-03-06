Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil : Updates Growth Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:28am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Wednesday it expects its annual earnings potential to increase by more than 140% by 2025.

The company updated its growth plans as part of its annual investor day and said it expects annual earnings potential to increase by more than 140% by 2025 from 2017 adjusted earnings, assuming an oil price of $60 per barrel and based on 2017 margins.

Exxon's updated earnings projection compares with last year's estimated increase of 135% between 2017 and 2025. Cumulative earnings potential from 2019 through 2025 has increased by about $9 billion, supported by further improvements to the company's investment portfolio and divestment plans, the company said.

"We are exceeding the pace of our expected progress on the aggressive growth strategy we laid out last year," Chief Executive Darren W. Woods said.

The company said it is on track to significantly increase cash flow from operations and asset sales. Exxon expects annual cash flow from operations to reach $60 billion in 2025, assuming oil prices at $60 per barrel and 2017 margins. Cumulative cash flow from operations and asset sales over the period from 2019 to 2025 is $24 billion higher than what was communicated at last year's analyst meeting, including $15 billion from anticipated asset sales from 2019 to 2021.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.15% 80.19 Delayed Quote.17.77%
WTI -0.39% 55.91 Delayed Quote.23.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
08:28aEXXON MOBIL : Updates Growth Plans
DJ
08:01aEXXON MOBIL : forecasts 2019, 2020 capex of up to $65 billion
RE
07:31aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Updates Growth Plans, Significant Additional Upside Pos..
BU
04:02aEXXON MOBIL : American Oil Giant in the Soup Over Activities in Niger Delta
AQ
03/05EXXON MOBIL : Al Shaqab, ExxonMobil Qatar sign sponsorship agreement
AQ
03/05EXXON MOBIL : Al Shaqab, ExxonMobil Qatar sign 3-yr sponsorship agreement
AQ
03/05Oil Prices Steady Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data
DJ
03/05Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/05Chevron, Exxon take turns wooing investors with shale boasts
RE
03/05Chevron, Exxon take turns wooing investors with shale boasts
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 28 454 M
Net income 2019 19 600 M
Debt 2019 37 341 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
P/E ratio 2020 13,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 340 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 84,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.77%339 589
BP8.54%143 838
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES10.38%111 118
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP20.59%108 509
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.19.15%53 592
PHILLIPS 6613.13%44 336
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.