Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' estimates, pushing it shares up nearly 3 percent in premarket trading as its oil and natural gas output rose slightly on a year-over-year basis.

The company's fourth-quarter net income fell to $6 billion, or $1.41 a share, from $8.38 billion a year ago. But earnings excluding the impacts of tax reform and impairments rose to $6.4 billion from $3.73 billion a year ago.

Analysts had forecast a $1.08 a share profit excluding one-time items, according to data from Refinitiv.

Exxon's oil equivalent production rose to just over 4 million barrels per day, up from 3.9 million bpd in the same period the year prior. The company said its output in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale basin, rose 90 percent over a year ago.

Results for oil and gas production were "especially strong," said Brian Youngberg, an analyst with Edward Jones. "It was a good quarter to end the year. I think the focus now will be on improving the cash flow," he said.

Exxon is not planning share buybacks this quarter, though, which makes it the only international oil company "not currently repurchasing shares," analysts with Simmons Energy said in a client note.

The company now expects to spend $30 billion this year, up from about $28 billion it had forecast previously, and analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a client note that the higher spending "takes away from the 'sizzle' of the quarter."

CEO Darren Woods said Exxon would sanction liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Mozambique this year. Qatar Petroleum and Exxon are expected to announce plans next week to proceed with the $10 billion Golden Pass LNG Terminal export project in Texas.

Pretax earnings in its refining business were $2.7 billion, up $1.70 billion over the same period the year prior.

Exxon earned $1.1 billion more pretax in its upstream business than it did in the fourth quarter of 2017, and said higher natural gas prices were partially offset by lower liquids pricing.

Pretax profits in Exxon's chemicals business were down $191 million on weaker margins, growth-related expenses and higher downtime and maintenance.

Woods credited better-than-expected results to the company optimizing its operations across the board, and said it has an advantage because of its ability to tie decisions in the oil field to logistics and refining.

“Irrespective of where we are in the cycle, we’re going to be advantaged versus the rest of industry," he said. Woods joined a conference call with analysts this morning for the first time since becoming CEO two years ago.

Production declines have been a significant issue in previous quarters for Exxon and it is a "positive sign" that production improved in the fourth quarter, said Muhammed Ghulam, analyst with Raymond James. But he noted the earnings beat was "partially driven by one-time asset sale gains of more than $800 million" from a refinery sale.

Shares were up 4 percent to $76.28 Friday. Shares are down about 11 percent in the last year. Exxon is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jennifer Hiller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 25164.29 Delayed Quote.7.17%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 3.84% 76.09 Delayed Quote.6.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.05% 6912.5225 Delayed Quote.7.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 7292.8343 Delayed Quote.8.26%
S&P 500 0.35% 2713.9 Delayed Quote.6.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
10:48aExxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
RE
09:50aTECHNIPFMC : ExxonMobil lets contract for Beaumont refinery expansion
AQ
09:40aBig Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices
DJ
09:32aEXXON MOBIL : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Facebook Inc...
PR
09:19aEXXON MOBIL : Rystad Energy - ExxonMobil leads the pack of top explorers of 2018
AQ
08:54aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
08:39aEXXON MOBIL : 4Q Gets Boost From Natural Gas -- Energy Comment
DJ
08:28aEXXON MOBIL : revenue rises, 4Q profit beats expectations
AQ
08:20aEXXON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:03aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Earns $20.8 Billion in 2018; $6 Billion in Fourth Quart..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 315 B
EBIT 2018 30 790 M
Net income 2018 19 798 M
Debt 2018 34 743 M
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,69
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.01%310 253
BP4.87%138 245
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.44%109 459
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.49%102 573
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.15%51 370
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.29%45 776
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.