EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
My previous session
News 
News

Exxon Mobil : to Reorganize Upstream Business

01/31/2019 | 01:22pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Thursday it will reorganize its upstream unit, creating three new companies that will focus on the management of oil and gas assets, strategy development, and technical and research operations.

The Irving, Texas-based oil giant said the reorganization is part of its previously announced plans to double its profit to $31 billion by 2025.

Effective April 1, Exxon said the new exploration and production companies will be called ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Co., ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Co. and ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions Co.

"We're simplifying and integrating our upstream organization to better capitalize on the industry-leading portfolio we've assembled through acquisitions and exploration success in the U.S. Permian Basin, Guyana, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and Brazil," Neil Chapman, senior vice president at Exxon, said in a statement.

ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas will focus on value chain management in five global businesses -- unconventional, liquefied natural gas, deepwater, heavy oil and conventional, the company said

ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development will oversee strategy, exploration, acquisitions and divestments. ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions will provide technical and specialized commercial skills, such as drilling, research and gas and power market optimization.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.15% 72.46 Delayed Quote.4.87%
WTI -1.14% 53.8 Delayed Quote.14.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 315 B
EBIT 2018 30 790 M
Net income 2018 19 798 M
Debt 2018 34 743 M
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 15,48
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 306 B
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.87%306 062
BP3.12%135 414
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES7.61%106 714
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.09%101 764
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.51%51 614
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.71%45 133
